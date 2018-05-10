Home / Latest News /
1 of 3 charged in fatal shooting of man outside Arkansas movie theater pleads guilty
By Hot Springs Sentinel-Record
This article was published today at 1:24 p.m.
One of three people facing charges in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man outside an Arkansas movie theater pleaded guilty this week, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.
Malik Deon Blevins, 22, of Mountain Pine entered into a plea agreement Tuesday.
Blevins, whose trial was set for Monday, was sentenced in Garland County Circuit Court to 20 years in prison: 10 years for manslaughter and 20 years for robbery. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
An alleged accomplice in the killing, 23-year-old Mochariee Kewanna West of Hot Springs, has a trial date of Aug. 7 on similar charges. She has pleaded not guilty.
Dylan Wayne Carpenter, 21, of Hot Springs also faces charges in the Jan. 15 shooting death of 20-year-old Hot Springs resident Quadryon Gipson in the parking lot of Behind the Mall Cinema, 4501 Central Ave. in Hot Springs.
Carpenter has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery. His trail is set for June 27.
The shooting reportedly stemmed from a drug deal and attempted robbery.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 1 of 3 charged in fatal shooting of man outside Arkansas movie theater pleads guilty
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.