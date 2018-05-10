1 of 3 charged in fatal shooting of man outside Arkansas movie theater pleads guilty

One of three people facing charges in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man outside an Arkansas movie theater pleaded guilty this week, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Malik Deon Blevins, 22, of Mountain Pine entered into a plea agreement Tuesday.

Blevins, whose trial was set for Monday, was sentenced in Garland County Circuit Court to 20 years in prison: 10 years for manslaughter and 20 years for robbery. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

An alleged accomplice in the killing, 23-year-old Mochariee Kewanna West of Hot Springs, has a trial date of Aug. 7 on similar charges. She has pleaded not guilty.

Dylan Wayne Carpenter, 21, of Hot Springs also faces charges in the Jan. 15 shooting death of 20-year-old Hot Springs resident Quadryon Gipson in the parking lot of Behind the Mall Cinema, 4501 Central Ave. in Hot Springs.

Carpenter has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery. His trail is set for June 27.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a drug deal and attempted robbery.