Teen arrested in Little Rock slaying; 2-day spate of gunfire leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt
By Rachel Herzog , Ryan Tarinelli
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
Three shootings in a 24-hour span left one person dead and four others wounded in Little Rock, police said.
In the latest shooting, officers were called about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of South Elm and West 17th streets, police spokesman Steve Moore said. The victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and did not have life-threatening injuries, he said.
The man was walking with others in the area when a person in a vehicle opened fire after rolling down the window just far enough to clear the gun barrel, Moore said. The victim, who was hit once, then walked to the intersection, he said.
At the scene, people lounged on a nearby porch that was circled by crime scene tape after the man was taken away by the ambulance.
About 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 4204 W. 24th St., where they found three people shot in the back bedroom of the house, according to a news release from the Police Department.
All were taken to hospitals, where one victim, 18-year-old Brandon Brooks of Little Rock, died from his injuries.
The other two -- Sanantonio Cole, 23, of Pine Bluff and a 16-year-old whose name was not released -- were said to be in stable but critical condition Wednesday.
In a social media post Wednesday evening, Little Rock police said they made an arrest in the triple shooting. Marquise Smith, 17, was charged as an adult with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree battery, according to the post.
Further details about his arrest were not available Wednesday night as the Pulaski County jail declined to release his arrest report, citing his age.
Shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a shooting in the 2400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a separate report.
The victim, 38-year-old Thomas Michael Jr. of Little Rock, had a gunshot wound in his upper left chest. Michael told police he was shot near Roosevelt Road and Gaines Street. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he was said to be in stable condition.
A silver 1996 Toyota Camry parked and running nearby had several bullet holes, and there was blood and glass inside the car, the report said. Officers designated a crime scene in front of a home in the 2600 block of South Gaines Street.
Investigations into the shootings are ongoing. Authorities do not consider the Tuesday night shooting and the early Wednesday gunfire to be related, spokesman Michael Ford confirmed.
Brooks' death is the 16th homicide reported in Arkansas' capital city this year. At this time last year, 19 killings had been reported, according to police.
Metro on 05/10/2018
Print Headline: 17-year-old arrested in LR slaying; 2-day spate of gunfire leaves 1 person dead, 4 wounded
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Teen arrested in Little Rock slaying; 2-day spate of gunfire leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
titleist10 says... May 10, 2018 at 6:44 a.m.
And our brilliant leaders think marching will solve this problem-you've got to be kidding me-why isn't the black community working to resolve this after all it is happening in THEIR NEIGHBORHOOD-can't blame white society for this
( permalink | suggest removal )
LR1955 says... May 10, 2018 at 6:47 a.m.
Increasing gun control wouldn’t have stopped these shootings.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.