3 Americans set free by N. Korea

PYONGYANG, North Korea -- North Korea released three American prisoners into the custody of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday, an action the White House welcomed as a "gesture of goodwill" ahead of a planned summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump made the announcement in a morning tweet as Pompeo flew the three men out of Pyongyang on his government plane. The president said they were in good health and that he planned to meet them upon their arrival early today at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

Pompeo "is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting," Trump wrote Wednesday morning. In a follow-up tweet, he called it: "Very exciting!"

After the announcement, the White House released a statement saying Trump "appreciates Kim Jong Un's action to release these American citizens and views this as a gesture of goodwill."

The disclosure followed a 13-hour visit by Pompeo to the North Korean capital. He met with several top officials, including Kim for 90 minutes, and finalized a time and location for the leaders' summit, which is expected in late June.

Though White House officials did not disclose details, Trump told reporters that the summit would not be held in the Demilitarized Zone between North Korea and South Korea -- where Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a meeting two weeks ago. That left Singapore, which Trump said last week was also under consideration, as the most likely site.

Trump had not made the freeing of the three Americans -- Kim Dong Chul, Tony Kim and Kim Hak Song -- a prerequisite for the summit. But the move was viewed in Washington as a necessary trust-building measure ahead of the hard-knuckle negotiations over the North's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

"We would like to express our deep appreciation to the United States government, President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home," the three freed Americans said in a statement. "We thank God, and all of our families and friends who prayed for us and our return. God Bless America, the greatest nation in the world."

The president had criticized the Kim regime over human-rights violations, repeatedly raising its treatment of American college student Otto Warmbier, who died last summer days after being released in a coma after 17 months of captivity. The release of the other three Americans, who were examined by a physician traveling with Pompeo and reportedly boarded the plane without assistance, allowed Trump to claim a victory.

The three were the latest in a series of Americans who were detained by North Korea in recent years for seemingly small offenses and typically freed when senior U.S. officials or statesmen personally visited to bail them out.

Kim Dong Chul, a South Korean-born U.S. citizen, had been held the longest. The former Virginia resident was sentenced in April 2016 to 10 years in prison with hard labor after being convicted of espionage. He reportedly ran a trade and hotel service company in Rason, a special economic zone on North Korea's border with Russia.

The other two detainees hadn't been tried.

Kim Hak Song worked in agricultural development at an experimental farm run by the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology. The university is the only privately funded college in North Korea and was founded in 2010 with donations from Christian groups. He was detained last May over accusations of anti-state activities.

Tony Kim, who also uses the name Kim Sang-duk, was detained in April 2017 at the Pyongyang airport. He taught accounting at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology. He was accused of committing unspecified criminal acts intended to overthrow the government.

The family of Tony Kim thanked all those who worked for his return and also credited Trump for engaging directly with North Korea. "Mostly, we thank God for Tony's safe return," the family said in a statement.

"Frankly, nobody thought this was going to happen, and I appreciate Kim Jong Un doing this and allowing them to go," Trump said at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday afternoon.

[NUCLEAR NORTH KOREA: Maps, data on country’s nuclear program]

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first year]

North Korea's state news agency characterized the meeting with Pompeo in unusually warm terms in a report published today, saying that Kim had congratulated the new secretary of state on his appointment and said he was "highly appreciating that the U.S. president has shown deep interest in settling the issue through dialogue."

Kim said the summit "would be a historic meeting for the excellent first step toward promotion of the positive situation development in the Korean Peninsula and building of a good future," the Korean Central News Agency said.

CAUTION URGED

Yet even amid the optimism about the summit, other senior administration officials sounded caution that the United States will not prematurely soften its stance toward North Korea. Last year, the North conducted nuclear and ballistic missile tests in violation of a U.N. Security Council resolution, prompting Trump to deride Kim as "Little Rocket Man."

In a statement, Vice President Mike Pence vowed that the United States "will not let off the pressure until we achieve full denuclearization." White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the release of the Americans a "step in the right direction" but emphasized that "total denuclearization remains our top priority."

On Capitol Hill, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, commended Trump and Pompeo for their efforts. But he added: "Let's also remember that we have gotten to this point with North Korea before and things fell apart."

In 2014, North Korea released two American prisoners into the custody of officials from then-President Barack Obama's administration, but Pyongyang continued to flout economic sanctions and public recriminations by conducting more weapons tests.

On Wednesday, a North Korean official told Pompeo that Kim had granted the three Americans "amnesty" on charges of espionage and hostile acts against the government -- charges that U.S. officials have said were bogus. The three detainees were treated as prisoners of war and had not been seen since June, when a State Department official was allowed a brief visit with them while collecting Warmbier.

In a statement, Warmbier's parents, Fred and Cindy, said: "We are happy for the hostages and their families. We miss Otto." The family has sued North Korea in federal court for the mistreatment and death of their son.

During Pompeo's second visit to Pyongyang -- coming after a secret trip over Easter weekend while he was serving as CIA director -- he was greeted by Kim Yong Chol, a former North Korean intelligence chief, and Ri Su Yong, the influential former foreign minister. Ri is close to Kim Jong Un, having served as ambassador to Switzerland while the young leader attended school there.

Pompeo told the officials over lunch that if North Korea gives up its nuclear weapons, the country can "have all the opportunities your people so richly deserve."

3 NATIONS MEET

Separately, China, Japan and South Korea agreed to work together to get North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and on a three-way and regional free-trade agreements.

Leaders from the three countries on Wednesday held a three-way summit, demonstrating a spirit of cooperation despite continuing differences over North Korea and other issues.

While short on specifics, the show of unity was seen as a success.

"It was extremely significant that Japan, China and South Korea reaffirmed the importance of their cooperation ahead of a U.S.-North Korea meeting," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said, praising the outcome of the summit.

The agreements came at the first summit for the Northeast Asian neighbors after a hiatus of more than two years, bringing together Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon.

"The three countries will take leadership to achieve peace and prosperity in the Northeast Asia," Abe said at a joint news conference in Tokyo, with Li and Moon standing on both sides, all wearing similar blue neckties.

Abe said the three discussed how they can get North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, but he didn't provide any details. China and Japan, in particular, have differences over how best to achieve North Korea's nuclear disarmament.

Abe reiterated Japan's position that it would normalize ties with North Korea only if the latter took concrete steps toward abandoning its nuclear and missile programs and resolved the issue of Japanese abducted by North Korean agents.

Abe held talks separately with Moon and Li later Wednesday. He stressed to Li the importance of a free and peaceful East China Sea, and he proposed to Moon a "future-oriented" Japan-South Korea relationship by overcoming their contentious historical issues stemming from Japan's actions during World War II.

Japan and China also signed an agreement to open a defense hotline next month aimed at preventing military clashes stemming from their territorial row over East China Sea islands.

Information for this article was contributed by Carol Morello, Anna Fifield and David Nakamura of The Washington Post; and by Matthew Lee, Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin, Catherine Lucey, Ken Thomas, Eric Talmadge and Mari Yamaguchi of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/10/2018