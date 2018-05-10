Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:13 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

BENEFITS WITH FRIENDS

Activities to build autism awareness

By Carin Schoppmeyer

This article was published today at 4:45 a.m.

courtesy-photo-children-enjoy-an-autism-involves-me-family-fun-day-aim-weekend-events-tomorrow-and-saturday-will-benefit-the-nonprofit-organization-that-provides-advocacy-and-support-for-families-affected-by-autism

COURTESY PHOTO Children enjoy an Autism Involves Me "Family Fun Day." AIM Weekend events tomorrow and Saturday will benefit the nonprofit organization that provides advocacy and support for families affected by autism.

AIM Weekend 2018

Who: Autism Involves Me

What: Golf, walk, family activities, silent auction, raffle, food trucks, entertainment

When: Golf tournament, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday; Walk, 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: Golf, Kingswood Golf Course in Bella Vista; Walk, Horton Farms in Gravette

Tickets: $500 per golf foursome

Information: (479) 381-5570

Autism Involves Me, an autism advocacy and support provider, will host the third annual AIM golf tournament Friday at Kingswood Golf Course in Bentonville. Registration is $500 per foursome.

The local nonprofit organization's ninth annual "Family Fun Walk" is set for Saturday at Horton Farms in Gravette. The day will include a silent auction, food trucks, bounce houses, carnival games and a raffle. Registration is free, but walkers are encouraged to raise money for their teams.

The group programs include AIM2Help grants to cover equipment and therapy not covered by insurance; AIM2Educate grants to assist teachers with special needs classrooms; and AIM2Gather events for families affected by autism.

"AIM Weekend 2018 is the perfect opportunity to raise awareness of the hope that exists for those impacted by autism, and to support the children who are often overlooked. With one in 68 children in our country diagnosed with autism, the need is overwhelming," said Paula Towle, Autism Involves Me executive director. "This is one way we can come together as a community and support our friends and family."

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

NAN Our Town on 05/10/2018

Print Headline: Activities to build autism awareness

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Activities to build autism awareness

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online