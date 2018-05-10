Home /
BENEFITS WITH FRIENDS
Activities to build autism awareness
This article was published today at 4:45 a.m.
AIM Weekend 2018
Who: Autism Involves Me
What: Golf, walk, family activities, silent auction, raffle, food trucks, entertainment
When: Golf tournament, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday; Walk, 9 a.m. Saturday
Where: Golf, Kingswood Golf Course in Bella Vista; Walk, Horton Farms in Gravette
Tickets: $500 per golf foursome
Information: (479) 381-5570
Autism Involves Me, an autism advocacy and support provider, will host the third annual AIM golf tournament Friday at Kingswood Golf Course in Bentonville. Registration is $500 per foursome.
The local nonprofit organization's ninth annual "Family Fun Walk" is set for Saturday at Horton Farms in Gravette. The day will include a silent auction, food trucks, bounce houses, carnival games and a raffle. Registration is free, but walkers are encouraged to raise money for their teams.
The group programs include AIM2Help grants to cover equipment and therapy not covered by insurance; AIM2Educate grants to assist teachers with special needs classrooms; and AIM2Gather events for families affected by autism.
"AIM Weekend 2018 is the perfect opportunity to raise awareness of the hope that exists for those impacted by autism, and to support the children who are often overlooked. With one in 68 children in our country diagnosed with autism, the need is overwhelming," said Paula Towle, Autism Involves Me executive director. "This is one way we can come together as a community and support our friends and family."
-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER
cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com
