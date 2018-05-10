Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 10, 2018, 3:40 p.m.

Arkansas lottery: 55-year-old wins $100,000 off $5 scratch-off ticket

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 2:34 p.m.

Monte Deakins of Harrison, left, with his wife, Greta.



An Arkansas man has won $100,000 off a $5 scratch-off ticket, officials said.

Monte Deakins, 55, bought the winning ticket at White Oak Station #2 in Harrison, according to a post on the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's Facebook page.

The Harrison resident told lottery officials that he plans use his winnings to help his family.

Deakins was playing the $100,000 Jackpot game, the post states.

