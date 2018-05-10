Home / Latest News /
Arkansas lottery: 55-year-old wins $100,000 off $5 scratch-off ticket
By Polly Irungu
An Arkansas man has won $100,000 off a $5 scratch-off ticket, officials said.
Monte Deakins, 55, bought the winning ticket at White Oak Station #2 in Harrison, according to a post on the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's Facebook page.
The Harrison resident told lottery officials that he plans use his winnings to help his family.
Deakins was playing the $100,000 Jackpot game, the post states.
