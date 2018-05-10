Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 10, 2018, 1:47 p.m.

Armed robber steals laundry soap from Little Rock discount store, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:22 a.m.

A robber who stole laundry soap from from a Little Rock discount store Wednesday pulled a gun on a man who confronted him, police said.

The robbery happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the Family Dollar at 3901 S. University Ave., according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

Authorities say the robber brandished a gun, cocked it and pointed it at a 25-year-old man when he was told to put the soap back.

The gunman was described as a black male who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

titleist10 says... May 10, 2018 at 12:31 p.m.

Easier to steal than work

