Armed robber steals laundry soap from Little Rock discount store, police say
This article was published today at 11:22 a.m.
Comment (1)
A robber who stole laundry soap from from a Little Rock discount store Wednesday pulled a gun on a man who confronted him, police said.
The robbery happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the Family Dollar at 3901 S. University Ave., according to a report from the city’s Police Department.
Authorities say the robber brandished a gun, cocked it and pointed it at a 25-year-old man when he was told to put the soap back.
The gunman was described as a black male who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
titleist10 says... May 10, 2018 at 12:31 p.m.
Easier to steal than work
