Bush No. 43 keeps track of Mickelson

Phil Mickelson won for the 43rd time on the PGA Tour with his playoff victory in the Mexico Championship.

His goal is to get to 50, and he's certain he will get there.

For now, he has a keepsake for the most recent victory -- a note from former President George W. Bush.

"One of the coolest things that happened after I won Mexico is I got a note from President Bush 43," Mickelson said. "And he said, '43 has a great ring to it.' I just thought that was one of the coolest things that came from that, and one of the most memorable."

And no, he doesn't feel he's done yet.

One of the more amazing traits of Mickelson is how he has kept his enthusiasm for 27 years playing the PGA Tour. The Players Championship is his 684th start worldwide, which doesn't include the World Cup, the Dunhill Cup or the 23 teams in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

Lefty, 47, doesn't see himself retiring any time soon.

"The thing that I use to judge that is my motivation," Mickelson said. "So as I've gotten older, I've had to work harder to be able to maintain the physical ability to go practice as hard as I want to and recover and so forth. So I've had to make more sacrifices than I did 15 years ago. However, my body feels as good or better than it did back then, and I'm able to swing the club as well or better than I did.

"I'm looking forward to and honestly believe that the next couple years are going to be some of my best."

It takes a thief

Police say several items have been returned after they were stolen from Chicago Bears' first-round draft pick Roquan Smith's car in Georgia, but not his Bears-issued iPad.

Athens-Clarke County Police public information officer Epifanio Rodriguez tells the Chicago Tribune a fingerprint found in the linebacker's car identified the suspect, and detectives recovered some of the property, but not the iPad.

The Bears said Monday that they remotely wiped the password-protected tablet.

Rodriguez said Smith was "ecstatic" when detectives notified him. Rodriguez said authorities expect to obtain arrest warrants soon and charges will be filed in the case.

Smith called police Saturday to report the thefts, including his Georgia helmet and Georgia Bulldogs jerseys.

Backyard football

New Raiders Coach Jon Gruden, to reporters, on critics who panned him for using first- and third-round draft picks on offensive tackles: "We're not playing seven-on-seven here. We don't get to count steamboats or three-Mississippi before they rush."

