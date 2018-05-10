Changes coming to Little Rock pizza place won't be as dramatic as originally reported

The changes coming to Pizza D'Action, more familiarly known as Pizza D, 2915-2919 W. Markham St., at the "point" of Little Rock's Stifft Station, won't be quite as dramatic as originally reported.

Instead of Corner Bar & Grill, it will now be known as Pizza D Bar & Grill. Assistant manager Patty Ivy says that, while they'll be slimming the menu and adding "some fun specialty burgers," instead of moving the focus to burgers and making pizza secondary, pizza will remain the focus. And they're keeping all the things, including the Camel Rider sandwich, "that everybody loves."

One big remaining question -- whether Pizza D will remain one of the area's few full-smoking establishments -- is still, well, up in the air, Ivy says -- it's possible that they'll change down the road, but as of now, she adds, they are considering making the dining room nonsmoking until 2 or 3 p.m. for the benefit of lunch customers but otherwise they'll continue to allow smoking for the remaining hours of operation.

Owner Orville "Davey" Davis has designed a new logo that appears on the new Facebook page, facebook.com/Pizza-D-Bar-Grill-193066068170596. The hours won't change: 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-midnight Sunday. And the phone number will remain (501) 666-5403.