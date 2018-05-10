Fishing Hot Spots

LAKE CONWAY Bass fishing is good at various depths throughout the lake on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, buzzbaits, lizards, worms and frogs. Bream are biting worms and crickets on beds at 3 feet. Catfishing, especially for flatheads, is good. Use nightcrawlers. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows around cypress trees at 4-5 feet.

LAKE MAUMELLE Largemouth bass fishing is excellent with Zoom Trick Worms, crankbaits, jerkbaits and jigs at depths of 4-8 and 10-15 feet, and in shallow water on spinnerbaits or chatterbaits. Kentucky bass are biting in the grass and also at 8-12 feet off rocky banks or points on crank baits and jig. White bass are biting in the middle part of the lake on Rooster tails, CC Spoons, deep-diving Bandit crankbaits, and Bombers. Crappie are biting near brush piles and structures at 6-8 feet. Bream are biting crickets, worms or jigs in shallow water off rocky points and around brush piles.

LAKE MONTICELLO Now is the time to fish Lake Monticello. The clarity is fair, the water level is low and the surface water temperature is now in the low 70s. The fish are in postspawn and several fish have been seen schooling and wanting topwater lures. Bass are shallow and the bite is excellent at 3-10 feet on jerkbaits, soft plastics and lizards. Some big fish in the 5- to 8-pound range are being caught. Crappie fishing is excellent around brush piles on minnows or jigs at about 12 feet.

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK POOL) Black bass are spawning and biting spinnerbaits at 2-3 feet. Bream are biting brown Trout Magnets in the backwaters at 5-6 feet. Crappie are biting white/chartreuse jigs at 6-8 feet near rocky points. Stripers are biting white crappie jigs and Rooster Tails near David Terry Lock and Dam.

DEGRAY LAKE Bass are in their post-spawn pattern. They are hungry and hitting swimbaits, jerkbaits, soft plastic worms, lizards and craws in green watermelon and black over main-lake points, humps and colder creek channels. Crappie are stacked over brush piles. Fish 5-8 feet deep with jigs or minnows. White bass and hybrids are hitting trolled crankbaits or Alabama rigs.

