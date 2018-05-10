Gardner's 2-run triple helps Yanks rally past Sox

YANKEES 9, RED SOX 6

NEW YORK -- Brett Gardner capped a slump-busting performance with a go-ahead, two-run triple off Craig Kimbrel in the eighth inning, Aaron Judge followed with a home run and the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-6 Wednesday night for their 17th victory in 18 games.

Kimbrel (1-2) entered with two on and one out to face Gardner seeking the first five-out save of his career. Gardner drilled a full-count pitch into left-center, well over the head of center fielder Mookie Betts, who was playing shallow. Neil Walker scored easily from third and rookie Gleyber Torres raced from first and slid past a lunging tag attempted by catcher Christian Vazquez.

Judge followed with a line drive to center measured at 117 mph off the bat, his ninth home run of the season. He had three hits and three RBI as New York won its eighth consecutive overall and 11th in a row at home.

Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

Gardner doubled and scored twice earlier in the game after Manager Aaron Boone predicted he would soon break out. The Yankees' speedy leadoff man had batted .147 without an extra-base hit over his previous 19 games, but Boone was confident Gardner would contribute soon based on his exit velocities and other internal metrics.

New York (26-10) broke a tie with Boston for first place in the AL East and has sole possession of the best record in the majors for the first time since July 27, 2012. The Yankees are on a 35-8 tear in the Bronx since Sept. 2, including the postseason, and at 16-5 have the best home record in the majors this year.

Mitch Moreland and Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) homered as Boston chased Masahiro Tanaka after 5 1/3 innings. Tanaka allowed four runs.

Yankees reliever Jonathan Holder (1-1) cleaned up a mess left by Chasen Shreve in the eighth, getting Benintendi to ground out with the bases loaded.

RANGERS 5, TIGERS 4 (10) Nomar Mazara led off the 10th inning with his second home run of the game, giving host Texas a victory over Detroit and its first winning home series this season.

ASTROS 4, ATHLETICS 1 Gerrit Cole struck out nine to raise his major league-leading total to 86, and visiting Houston beat Oakland to complete a three-game sweep.

ORIOLES 5, ROYALS 3 Mark Trumbo delivered a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning, Chris Davis homered and host Baltimore beat Kansas City to end a seven-game losing streak.

BLUE JAYS 5, MARINERS 2 Yangervis Solarte hit a game-tying double in the eighth inning and Justin Smoak followed with a go-ahead double as Toronto rallied to beat visiting Seattle.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 2, METS 1 (10) Adam Duvall led off the 10th inning with a home run that sent host Cincinnati to a victory over New York.

CUBS 13, MARLINS 4 Kris Bryant hit his 100th career home run, Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell connected in an eight-run third inning, and Chicago pounded visiting Miami.

PHILLIES 11, GIANTS 3 Carlos Santana had three hits and five RBI, Nick Pivetta struck out seven in five scoreless innings and host Philadelphia beat San Francisco.

PADRES 2, NATIONALS 1 Matt Szczur hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning and San Diego's bullpen pitched four scoreless innings to lift it past visiting Washington.

INTERLEAGUE

INDIANS 6, BREWERS 2 Carlos Carrasco struck out 14 in a complete game, Tyler Naquin and Francisco Lindor homered, and visiting Cleveland beat Milwaukee.

PIRATES 6, WHITE SOX 5 Colin Moran hit a two-run home run that capped a four-run rally against Nate Jones in the ninth inning, leading Pittsburgh over host Chicago and sending the last-place White Sox to their ninth loss in 10 games.

ANGELS 8, ROCKIES 0 Rene Rivera homered with a sore right hand, Jaime Barria threw efficiently into the sixth and visiting Los Angeles beat Colorado to end the Rockies' six-game winning streak.

BRAVES 5, RAYS 2 Nick Markakis hit a three-run home run and Atlanta set a franchise record for consecutive shutout innings on the road in a victory over host Tampa Bay.

