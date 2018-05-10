Goad powers past injuries, HR mark

Brooke Goad reaching the top of the NCAA Division II softball home run list this season almost didn't happen.

During Southern Arkansas University's game at Southwestern Oklahoma State on March 17, 2017, Maddie Dow hit a RBI single in the top of the fourth inning and Goad was running from first to third base on the play. As Goad slid into third, she collided with third baseman Miranda West and tore her anterior cruciate ligament for the third time in her college career.

"After you tear it once, you know it," Goad said.

Goad, a left fielder, missed just six games before returning to the lineup March 31, 2017, against Ouachita Baptist University.

"Tape and glue was going to be an option," Goad said. "We found some good tape. We gave a new meaning to tape and glue."

Once the 2017 season ended, Goad underwent surgery and rehabilitated her left knee during the offseason -- which included a strength and conditioning internship at SMU, where she worked with now-University of Arkansas, Fayetteville football strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll.

While rehabbing, Goad had some doubts as to whether she would continue her softball career.

"It took a big toll on me," said Goad, who also tore her ACL during her freshman season in 2014 and her sophomore season in 2015. "I had to sit down and ask God if I needed to hang up my cleats or if I've got one more [season] in me and he would allow it."

Southern Arkansas Coach Jason Anderson was confident in Goad's ability to come back for her senior season.

"We stayed with her," Anderson said. "We knew Brooke could play."

Goad had 58 home runs entering the 2018 season, and Anderson believed she had an opportunity to become the NCAA Division II home run record-holder, which was Steph Delinger of Kutztown (Pa.) University with 79 (2006-2009).

Anderson's belief came from Dow, who was chasing the home run mark last season but finished with 74 home runs, good for fifth all-time on the NCAA list.

"Even if Maddie got it, I knew Brooke could do it," Anderson said. "I knew that it was definitely reachable. I knew it was a possibility."

It's been a memorable season for Goad and the Great American Conference regular-season champion Southern Arkansas, which is 52-9 and hosts the NCAA Central Region 2 tournament beginning today in Magnolia. SAU will play Minnesota State (33-17) in a first-round game at 5:30 p.m. today. Augustana (S.D.) (41-13) faces Washburn (Kan.) (39-12) at 3 p.m.

Goad is hitting .395 with 28 home runs and 61 RBI along with 76 walks in 60 games. She also has a .610 on-base percentage on her way to earning the Great American Conference Player of the Year award.

Goad got off to a quick start, hitting seven home runs before GACE play started Feb. 25. She had 19 home runs for the season and 77 career home runs entering a doubleheader March 31 against OBU, but she had walked 26 times as teams tried to avoid pitching to her. Anderson compared it to Barry Bonds in the 2000s with the San Francisco Giants when many teams would pitch around the eventual major-league home run king.

It was during the OBU doubleheader where Anderson decided to move Goad from second in the lineup to leadoff. Since the March 31 doubleheader, Goad has been walked 52 times in the leadoff spot, which helped her become the Division II walks record-holder as well with 203.

"If they're going to pitch around her, we're going to put a baserunner on," Anderson said. "The girls behind her have some good numbers."

When the Muleriders hosted Harding University for a doubleheader April 14, Goad got her chance to break the home run record.

With runners on first and second and two outs in the doubleheader's second game, Goad hit her 80th career home run to center field off Harding's Amanda Berry to give SAU a 10-6 lead.

Goad took a curtain call as fans at Mulerider Softball Complex celebrated her accomplishment.

"I wasn't sure if it was going to go out," Goad said. "I rounded first and started hearing everybody yell. Sure enough, it went over. It was a really phenomenal moment."

The Waxahachie, Texas, native with 86 career home runs appreciates every chance she gets to swing the bat.

"I just think about doing the job for my team," Goad said. "I don't get to do that a lot anymore. But when I do get an opportunity to help my team, it's awesome."

As her team gets ready to play in the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year, including a Women's College World Series appearance in 2016, Goad said the rehab process was worth it.

"The year I've had, God's definitely strengthened me," she said. "I've mentally grown."

