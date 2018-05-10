Haspel defends work at CIA

WASHINGTON -- Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's nominee to the lead the CIA, defended the agency's torture of terrorism suspects as her confirmation hearing Wednesday served as another reckoning of the measures the government used in the frantic hunt for the Sept. 11, 2001, conspirators.

Haspel, a 33-year CIA veteran who oversaw a secret prison in Thailand in 2002 while an al-Qaida suspect was waterboarded there, said she and other spies were working within the law. Though the CIA should never resume that type of work, she said, its officers should also not be judged for doing it.

"I'm not going to sit here with the benefit of hindsight and judge the very good people who made hard decisions, who were running the agency in very extraordinary circumstances," she told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

But poised to take over the agency, Haspel appeared eager to move past one of its darkest chapters.

She vowed that she would not start another interrogation program like the one developed under President George W. Bush. It involved techniques like waterboarding detainees, dousing them with buckets of ice water, stripping them naked, slamming them against the wall, forcing them to stay awake for as long as a week and subjecting some to medically unnecessary rectal feeding.

"Having served in that tumultuous time," she said, "I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership, CIA will not restart such a detention and interrogation program."

Haspel, seeking to shape the public's impression of her in her first high-profile appearance, introduced herself as an Army "brat" born in Kentucky and a "typical, middle-class American" -- albeit one who spent her adult life on the rise in the world of intelligence gathering, where danger and intrigue constantly lurked.

"From my first days in training, I had a knack for the nuts and bolts of my profession," she said. "I excelled in finding and acquiring secret information that I obtained in brush passes, dead drops, or in meetings in dusty alleys of Third World capitals."

But as senators began to press her on her views on torture, Haspel, 61, shrugged off the mantles of everyday citizen and spy-novel protagonist, revealing the disposition of a hardened secret agent.

She rejected Democrats' suggestions that she declassify more information about her background, saying that the director should be subject to agency guidelines on keeping its secrets. She bristled and pushed back on charges that the interrogation program was immoral, insisting that her own "moral compass is strong," and fought to describe what she said were the CIA's successes in capturing the United States' most-wanted men.

The interrogation program "has cast a shadow over what has been a major contribution to protecting this country," she said, citing the capture of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the self-described mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks, as an example of the CIA's "extraordinary work."

Haspel defended herself, saying she embraced the chance to serve after the terrorist attacks.

"After 9/11, I didn't look to go sit on the Swiss desk -- I stepped up," she said. "I was not on the sidelines. I was on the front lines in the Cold War, and I was on the front lines in the fight against al-Qaida."

Protesters disrupted the hearing shouting, "Prosecute the torturers!" and "Bloody Gina!" Haspel remained stone-faced as police escorted them out of the room.

Senators asked how she would respond if Trump -- who has said he supports interrogation techniques like waterboarding and "a hell of a lot worse" -- ordered her to do something she found morally objectionable.

"I would not allow CIA to undertake activity that I thought was immoral, even if it was technically legal," said Haspel. "I would absolutely not permit it."

When asked if she agrees with the president's assertion that torture works, Haspel said: "I don't believe that torture works." She added that she doesn't think Trump would ask the CIA to resume waterboarding, which simulates drowning.

Democratic senators peppered her with confrontational questions from the outset. They repeatedly asked for details on Haspel's role in some of the most notorious episodes of the interrogation program, including her conveyance of an order from her superior to destroy videotapes documenting 92 of the interrogations.

In her first public account of those tapes' destruction, which occurred in 2005, she said there were concerns about the "security risk" the tapes posed -- that the lives of undercover agency officers might be put in danger if they were to become public.

Rumors have long swirled -- but have never been confirmed -- that Haspel appeared in the tapes, some of which were made when she was running the CIA detention facility in Thailand. Her answer was definitive: "I did not appear on the tapes," she said.

The Justice Department investigated the destruction of the tapes, but no charges were filed. Six Democratic senators wrote Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday saying that all senators should be able to see the Justice Department's investigative report on the destruction of the tapes. The Democrats wrote that they "believe that no senator can consider Ms. Haspel's nomination in good conscience without first reviewing this document."

The CIA investigated too. Last month, the CIA released a 2011 memo summarizing a disciplinary review conducted by then-CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell. He said that while Haspel was one of the two officers "directly involved in the decision to destroy the tapes," he "found no fault" with what she did.

Haspel betrayed no hint of her wavering of late last week, when she considered withdrawing her nomination over fears that she did not have the full backing of the White House.

After the hearing, Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, a leading voice against harsh interrogation, issued a statement urging his colleagues to vote against Haspel's confirmation.

"I believe Gina Haspel is a patriot who loves our country and has devoted her professional life to its service and defense. However, Ms. Haspel's role in overseeing the use of torture by Americans is disturbing. Her refusal to acknowledge torture's immorality is disqualifying," said McCain, who was tortured as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, announced that he will vote against Haspel, and several Democrats said they thought she was not as forthcoming in her responses as they had hoped.

But her performance appeared to persuade at least two key senators -- Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. -- who were undecided about whether to back her.

Later, Manchin made formal his support, calling Haspel a "person of great character."

His vote ensures that her nomination will pass out of the Intelligence Committee with a favorable recommendation and makes all but certain her confirmation by the full Senate, where moderate Democrats up for re-election in states Trump won in 2016 are likely to follow suit.

Haspel's opponents outside Congress include Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

More than 100 former U.S. ambassadors who served Republican and Democratic presidents sent the Senate a letter opposing Haspel, saying that despite her credentials, confirming her would give authoritarian leaders around the world the license to say U.S. behavior is "no different from ours."

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Rosenberg and Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times; and by Deb Riechmann, Kevin Freking and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/10/2018