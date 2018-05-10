Highly sought-after WR Shamar Nash high on Stepp and Hogs

Highly sought-after and Missouri receiver commitment Shamar Nash joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss his March visit to Arkansas and upcoming official visit to Fayetteville in June.

Nash, 6-2, 190 pounds of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Missouri, Florida and others.

Relationship with Arkansas receivers coach Justin Stepp:

"Coach Stepp is by far is one of the most amazing coaches I've ever met as far collegiate level. Coach Stepp cares about me and I care about him. We talked about things outside of football. We look forward to seeing each other. Like we look forward to being together much more than just football, but just like he cares about my future and he care about my life, he cares about what type of person I become."

March 29 Arkansas unofficial vist:

"The only unofficial visit I ever tried not to take turned out to be the best unofficial visit I've ever taken."

"People are really overlooking Arkansas. Arkansas has great facilities, great people, great program. People are really overlooking what they have got going on over there. I really like it and I'm really like considering to be a part of it."

"The facilities were amazing."