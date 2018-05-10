• Brittney Smith, assistant student activities director at the University of Maine at Orono, said students are lining up to feed and pet a herd of goats deployed by the state's flagship campus to help students get through the stress of end-of-semester finals.
• Robert Harms, a police officer in Roselle Park, N.J., used an ax to smash the window of a smoke-filled parked car and then, with Deputy Fire Chief Steven Thompson, reached in to rescue a man who had slumped over the steering wheel as the vehicle burned.
• Brenda Carsten, 39, a school bus driver in Anoka County, Minn., accused of texting while driving and looking up jokes on her cellphone, was charged with more than a dozen child endangerment counts, prosecutors said.
• Diana Ades, 55, a Belk store worker in Charlotte, N.C., accused of stealing fine china and silverware worth $25,000 and then selling at least half of the merchandise on eBay, told police she used the proceeds to pay her medical bills.
• Bogdan Kowalski, a member of the fire brigade in Slupca, Poland, described cooling chocolate as "worse than snow" after a tractor-trailer rig overturned on a highway and spilled tons of liquid chocolate across six lanes, solidifying into a huge sticky brown mess.
• Christopher No, a Los Angeles police spokesman, said investigators are trying to find the original red and gold Iron Man suit, valued at $325,000, worn by Robert Downey Jr. in the 2008 Iron Man film that was reported missing from a prop storage warehouse.
• Jeff Siska, executor of the estate left by Alvin Randlett, who worked for more than three decades as a school janitor in Covington, Ky., said Randlett's "last wish to help those who can't help themselves" prompted him to will his life savings of $175,000 to a fund that helps child abuse victims.
• Ashton Hanway, a firefighter in Fayetteville, N.C., said it took several hours to arrange fire hoses on the station floor to spell out: "Will you marry me?" so his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Wood, could look down to see his proposal when they stood on top of a firetruck for some photos.
• Doug Bos and Debbie Rowland, owners of the Discovery Wildlife Park in Innisfail, Alberta, were cited and face fines for not telling Canadian authorities that a 1-year-old Kodiak bear left the zoo when it was taken to a Dairy Queen to get an ice cream cone.
