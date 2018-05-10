Jury deliberates for 10 minutes before finding Arkansan guilty in child porn case

A Hot Springs man was sentenced to 60 years in prison Tuesday evening after being convicted of 20 felony counts involving child pornography after a one-day trial in Garland County Circuit Court, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

An eight-woman, four-man jury deliberated for only 10 minutes before finding Gerald Lee Groomes, 46, guilty of the 20 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting child sex, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and deliberated for one hour and 20 minutes before recommending a sentence of three years in prison on each count, to run consecutively, for a total of 60 years.

Groomes was arrested March 23, 2017, and originally charged with 30 counts. He was released on $105,000 bond on May 12, 2017, and pleaded not guilty to the charges on June 5, 2017. At a pretrial hearing held Monday, Judge John Homer Wright ruled to proceed with trial on 20 of the counts.

Garland County Public Defender Tim Beckham, who represented Groomes, said Wednesday that Groomes testified during the sentencing portion that he "wanted to seek treatment in the past for his addiction to pornography, but over time it had escalated like any addiction does."

The fear of prosecution and the limited availability of professionals trained in sex addiction recovery and treatment "were issues he came across when seeking help," Beckham said.

William Martin Jones, the special deputy prosecutor with the Cybercrimes Unit at the Arkansas attorney general's office, who represented the state, had noted in his closing arguments that Groomes only talked about seeking treatment after he was arrested and charged.

"Many times that's what has to happen for someone to face their addiction," Beckham said. "They have to hit rock bottom, and Mr. Groomes hit rock bottom."

Between Oct. 5, 2016, and Jan. 8, 2017, special agents with the attorney general's Special Investigation Division used software to locate computers sharing files of known child exploitation material and located a computer offering to participate in the distribution of such material in Arkansas. The IP address was assigned to Groomes, AT&T told investigtators.

Using the same software, agents established a direct connection with a computer at the IP address and successfully obtained partial and completed downloads of about 280 files containing child sexual exploitation material and child erotica that the computer was making publicly available.

One series involved a compilation of four different girls, all of whom were around 10 to 12 years old, in different stages of undress and nudity. A second series involved images of two teenage girls, around 14 to 16 years old, who were exposed and "in different sexually explicit positions."

A third series involved photos of a young girl, 6 to 7 years old, dressed in a rabbit costume and "photographed in different nude positions" with exposed areas as the "focal point of the image."