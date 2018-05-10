Jury selection begins in invasion-of-privacy trial of Missouri governor

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appeared in court Thursday as jury selection got underway in a criminal trial accusing him of taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair.

The Republican governor faces the potential of prison time if convicted of the felony invasion-of-privacy charge but has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing.

His trial proceedings began with St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison reviewing hardships that could keep prospective jurors from serving through the entire trial, which is expected to last through next week. Six of the first 40 potential jurors were released because of hardships.

Greitens, 44, arrived at the courthouse through a back entry and was greeted with a handshake and hug by a local law officer who was waiting there for him.

He is accused of taking and transmitting an unauthorized photograph of a blindfolded and partially naked woman while she was bound to exercise rings in his basement in 2015, before he was elected. The woman, a hairdresser with whom Greitens has admitted having an affair, told investigators she saw a flash through the blindfold and heard what sounded like a photo being taken.

Greitens allegedly told her, "You're never going to mention my name, otherwise there will be pictures of [you] everywhere."

The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, said that she became upset and that Greitens later told her he deleted the picture. Prosecutors acknowledged in court earlier this week that they have not found such a photo. Greitens has repeatedly declined to say if he took a picture.

The penalty for first-degree invasion of privacy in Missouri is up to four years in prison.

In addition to the invasion-of-privacy case, Greitens faces a separate criminal charge of misusing a charity donor list for political purposes. No trial date has been set yet for that case.

The Legislature also is to convene in special session May 18 to consider whether to try to impeach Greitens in an attempt to remove him from office.