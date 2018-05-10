Getting kids to read

I'm sure columnist Dana Kelley realizes as I do that at least one reason parents don't read to their children is that they can't read themselves. This vicious cycle must be broken.

My niece went to a high school in California where they had year-round school (six weeks on and three weeks off). Besides the fact that the students spent less time reviewing and more time learning new stuff, the parents loved it because it allowed for winter ski vacations as well as summer beach vacations. Teachers loved it because they had little burnout. The administration loved it because the school buildings didn't sit empty during the summer, with more buildings needed the other nine months--less money on infrastructure and more on actual learning. However, we would have to pay teachers salaries commensurate with full-time work since they would no longer have time for summer jobs. An expanded school day also makes sense because parents would no longer have to pay for after-hours care.

Finally, focusing on reading for the first three years (K-2) makes sense because, without the ability to read, it's difficult to learn anything else (including those much-vaunted STEM courses).

Of course, all these changes would get pushback from people who don't like change, including, unfortunately, some who call themselves educators. No doubt they would find excuses for not doing these things, but that's all they would be--excuses.

Corrupting influence

How in the world did we let such a hateful, lying person that's not playing with a full deck become president of our freedom-loving country?

It appears this guy would like to turn our country into the same type as Vladimir Putin's, where a few mafia-type billionaires control all the money and corrupt government.

It seems to me he's trying to destroy our law-abiding country and turn it into something else, and it's not "great again."

It's always been great, and let's keep it that way. Let's get some America-loving people back in control of our country.

Colorful intersection

I just wanted to offer a huge "thank you" to whomever is responsible for planting the beautiful garden in the traffic circle at 36th and Romine in Little Rock. It is a delight, so bright and colorful, and makes negotiating that intersection much more pleasant. Your efforts are truly appreciated!

A reason to be afraid

I am not afraid of Muslims, Latin Americans, or anyone else coming into our country.

What I am afraid of are the 18-year-old males who can go out and purchase an AR-15!

Possum Poot dispatch

Although the invite arrived late, we were ecstatic to get it. Most of us in Possum Poot piled on the city school bus to make the pilgrimage to see the new Ten Commandments monument installed by the most (Self) Righteous Rev. Sen. Jason Rapert. As we traveled we were entertained by stories from Elbert the eggplant farmer. He had gotten back from his mission to guard a high school four counties away, and his trusty AK-47 with bump stock went with him.

"I got there and all was well the first week, then I started feeling poorly. One day I slumped down in the hall and the school principal took me to a doctor.

"The doc had me change into a one-size-fits-none set of blue clothes for tests. All sorts of mean, nasty tests were run, then I was hauled off to a hospital: St. Swithington's in the Pasture Mercy(less) General Hospital. There they put me in a sheet with no closing back door and put me in bed. About every two hours someone would come hook me up to 'take my vitals' (never once did they give them back) and then give me something to help me sleep. Three times they woke me up to give me something to sleep. The next day they did a 'procedure' on me, what I'm not sure, but I awoke with my intimate private parts swollen and black. I couldn't sleep, sit, stand or anything. The one attempt to walk resulted in a most ungraceful waddle my ducks would have envied. I ain't a-gonna leave our town again, ever!"

Our people laughed politely, some of the women blushed, but we got through it OK. The monument was glorious and I thought I really should get the back lights repaired; the "not" on "shalt not kill" wouldn't turn off for execution week and the "not" on adultery wouldn't turn on.

Leadership has its trials, Visit Possum Poot where only the truly self-righteous may dwell.

Found through books

In a recent letter to the Democrat-Gazette, the author expresses the opinion that the Bible is one of the few places where compassion is taught. I would argue that compassion can be found through reading any number of books. Reading allows us to see and to feel through someone else.

In reading John Steinbeck's The Grapes of Wrath, we experience soul-crushing poverty. Books by Louise Erdrich and Sherman Alexie give us a glimpse into the Native American experience. We can experience life in Haiti with help from author Edwidge Danticat; or India, with Arundhati Roy; or Turkey, with Orhan Pamuk; or Afghanistan with Khaled Hosseini.

Through empathy we achieve compassion. Through compassion, maybe we can be a little less irritated by government safety-net programs; a little less afraid of other cultures, religions, and lifestyles; a little less likely to denigrate other countries; a little less likely to make unfair assumptions based on race; a little more welcoming of others seeking a better life in our country.

