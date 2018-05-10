Little Rock police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Police say they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in southwest Little Rock.

Officers were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday about a report of two people dead.

Officers arrived and found a man and a woman inside a house in the 8600 block of Edwina Drive. Both had been shot.

It was unclear who was the shooter, police said.

No further information was available as of Thursday night.

The slaying is the 17th reported in Arkansas' capital city this year.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.