Authorities: Man arrested after stealing nearly $300 worth of meat from Little Rock deli
This article was published today at 4:06 p.m.
A man was arrested Thursday morning in the theft of nearly $300 worth of meat stolen from a Little Rock deli the night before, authorities said.
Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office were called to Jerry's Deli, 2800 E. Dixon Road, shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a report.
The owner said that someone broke into an external freezer behind the restaurant and took multiple food items, which could be seen in security footage. The theft happened about 9 p.m., the report states.
The burglar took a box of hamburger patties, four boxes of sausage, a slab of ribs and a box of catfish fillets — about $275 worth of food, according to the owner.
Authorities identified the burglar as Dennis Cooney, 37, who told investigators he committed the theft.
He was arrested on charges of breaking and entering and property theft, records show. The Little Rock resident was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday afternoon, and no bail had been set.
itryed says... May 10, 2018 at 5:16 p.m.
No ribs in jail
gagewatcher says... May 10, 2018 at 5:33 p.m.
had the munchies
