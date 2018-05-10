Home / Latest News /
Man tells police his dog shot him while they were playing
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:09 a.m.
FORT DODGE, Iowa — With best friends like these, who needs enemies?
An Iowa man said his dog inadvertently shot him while they were roughhousing Wednesday.
Fifty-one-year-old Richard Remme of Fort Dodge told police he was playing with his dog, Balew, on the couch and tossed the dog off his lap. He said when the pit bull-Labrador mix bounded back up, he must have disabled the safety on the gun in his belly band and stepped on the trigger.
The gun fired, striking one of Remme's legs. He was treated at a hospital and released later that day.
Remme told The Messenger newspaper that Balew is a "big wuss" and laid down beside him and cried because he thought he had done something wrong.
Police Chief Roger Porter called the shooting a freakish occurrence.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man tells police his dog shot him while they were playing
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.