Thursday, May 10, 2018, 3:39 p.m.

Week after Little Rock restaurant destroyed in fire, blaze's cause still being investigated

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 1:54 p.m.

flames-spread-quickly-tuesday-afternoon-at-the-ozark-country-restaurant-in-little-rock-a-cook-at-the-business-said

PHOTO BY JOHN SYKES JR.

Flames spread quickly Tuesday afternoon at the Ozark Country Restaurant in Little Rock, a cook at the business said.

More than a week after a decades-old Little Rock restaurant was destroyed in a blaze, authorities continue to investigate.

Capt. Jason Weaver of the Little Rock Fire Department said Thursday that a cause had not yet been determined in the May 1 fire at Ozark Country Restaurant, 202 Keightley Drive.

Weaver added that insurance adjusters were still involved in the investigation.

Fire crews were called around noon that day after an initial report that flames were shooting out of the eatery’s roof and onto nearby trees. The blaze was put out within about an hour.

Witnesses said that the fire appeared to have started in the back of the restaurant.

No injuries were reported, and the restaurant had been evacuated, Weaver said.

