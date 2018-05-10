Home / Latest News /
Week after Little Rock restaurant destroyed in fire, blaze's cause still being investigated
More than a week after a decades-old Little Rock restaurant was destroyed in a blaze, authorities continue to investigate.
Capt. Jason Weaver of the Little Rock Fire Department said Thursday that a cause had not yet been determined in the May 1 fire at Ozark Country Restaurant, 202 Keightley Drive.
Weaver added that insurance adjusters were still involved in the investigation.
Fire crews were called around noon that day after an initial report that flames were shooting out of the eatery’s roof and onto nearby trees. The blaze was put out within about an hour.
Witnesses said that the fire appeared to have started in the back of the restaurant.
No injuries were reported, and the restaurant had been evacuated, Weaver said.
