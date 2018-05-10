• NBC's internal investigation after the firing of Matt Lauer says it doesn't believe there is a culture of sexual harassment at the news division and that current news executives were unaware of Lauer's behavior until the complaint that doomed him. Lauer, the former Today show host, was fired in November after it was found he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with another NBC employee. Three additional women subsequently complained about Lauer. While making the report public was viewed by some as a positive step, NBC needed an independent third party to look at its practices to make the findings credible, said Press Forward, an organization made up of women who worked in the news industry who experienced sexual misconduct. "No one is going to be fully candid when speaking to management for fear of losing their jobs," said Eleanor McManus, a co-founder of Press Forward. NBC Universal's general counsel, Kim Harris, conducted the investigation. Harris' report was primarily concerned with Lauer, and no specific complaints about others were discussed. There was no mention of a former NBC News employee's accusation last month that former Nightly News anchorman Tom Brokaw made unwanted advances on her, which he has denied. NBC said the work of its all-female investigative team was reviewed and approved by two outside firms.

• Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski, who fled the United States 40 years ago as a sex offender awaiting sentencing, said he views the #MeToo movement as "collective hysteria" and "total hypocrisy." Polanski, 84, made the comment to the Polish edition of Newsweek before the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stripped him of his membership, citing his 1977 guilty plea and conviction for unlawful sex with a minor. The magazine published an account from an interview it said Polanski gave before the Academy's May 3 decision. In the interview, Polanski said he views #MeToo as a "collective hysteria of the kind that sometimes happens in the society." "Everyone is trying to sign up, chiefly out of fear," he said. Polanski compared the entertainment industry's response to the airing of sexual misconduct allegations to the way North Korea publicly mourns dead leaders and everyone cries so much "you can't help laughing." A Paris-born Holocaust survivor, Polanski won an Academy Award in 2003 for directing The Pianist and was nominated for 1974's Chinatown and 1979's Tess. He remains a fugitive after fleeing the United States in 1978 over the statutory rape case involving a 13-year-old girl.

