New barbecue restaurant to open in Little Rock's River Market District

Tim Chappell says there has been slow but constant progress and he's looking at a rough target of sometime in June, hopefully no later than July 1, to open The Shack in what has been Gusano's Chicago-Style Pizzeria, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

"The Shack barbecue sauce is the main driving source," he explains. "We've been championing the original sauce recipe for the last several years," including selling it in bottles at select locations. "We'll modernize our version, but what we won't change is the original-recipe sauce."

Chappell is planning to provide "the full Shack barbecue experience" in a fast-casual atmosphere -- order at the counter, get a buzzing coaster, sit where you want, but with drink service at the table. He's keeping Gusano's pizza ovens, turning out pies primarily for pickup and third-party delivery, but also for patrons who really want or prefer pizza over barbecue, or for when they run out of barbecue, which is not unlikely, especially if, say, there's a Razorbacks game in town. He's also looking to establish the place as an entertainment venue, with local and regional blues musicians performing on a newly reconstructed stage.

Meanwhile, he's also "pretty close to around the same time for the place on Third Street," specifically that papered-over, long-idle storefront at 402 E. Third St., a former hot-dog shop that was originally announced as the site for the resurrected Shack. That now is going to be Hickory Joe's, the brand name of Chappell's partner, Joe Finch, who has, over many years, operated about a dozen barbecue restaurants around the state, some with that name. "Joe Finch is a great barbecue man," Chappell says. "People in Little Rock need to meet Joe. He's been hiding out, retired in Bigelow, but he's ready to get back to cooking barbecue."

Chappell is now looking to open the Shack daylong, 11 a.m. to 10 or 11 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, closing later on weekends when there's blues music. It'll keep the Gusano's phone number -- (501) 374-1441. Hickory Joe's hours are still to be determined.