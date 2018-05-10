NLR's Sixth Street to expand a block

North Little Rock officials are proposing to insert a one-block addition to Sixth Street downtown and also create a pair of parking lots, all to accommodate new development, including the planned Argenta Plaza public space.

A resolution to appropriate $63,670 for the surveying and design for the $403,000 Sixth Street Design Project will go before the City Council at Monday's regular meeting, along with separate ordinances to grant conditional use permits for the two parking lots on city land on either side of the new Sixth Street area.

The council also will consider a separate resolution to authorize an agreement with Alessi Keyes Construction of North Little Rock to provide construction management for the $4 million Argenta Plaza. Work could begin in late June.

Sixth Street extends west from Main Street and east from Magnolia Street to Cypress Street, next to Interstate 30, but there is no street between Main and Magnolia where tracks lead into and out of the Rock Region Metro trolley barn. The planned plaza area is between Fifth and Sixth streets, within that block of Main Street.

Other coming developments will include the five-story First Orion headquarters directly behind the plaza; a three-story building to house a restaurant and residences on the plaza's north side; and a three-story building anchored by the North Little Rock Visitors Bureau that is overseen by the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission, to be across the new Sixth Street from the restaurant building.

The parking lot at the southwest corner of Sixth and Magnolia will primarily serve employees at the proposed First Orion building but will also include public parking. The other lot, at the northeast corner of Main and Bishop Lindsey Avenue (Seventh Street), on the west side of the trolley barn, will provide additional downtown parking to help accommodate the new developments.

A $16 million, 162-unit apartment complex is under construction between East Fourth and East Fifth streets and Poplar and Magnolia streets, just southeast of the other projects.

"Obviously, Sixth Street will have to be completed to provide access to First Orion and the plaza and the other developments," Danny Bradley, Mayor Joe Smith's chief of staff, said Wednesday. "Sixth Street had actually been closed for years, so the right of way didn't still exist. The city owns it, but we have to designate the right of way."

The legislation for the added block of Sixth Street and the two parking lots tie together, City Attorney Amy Fields said.

"All of it is because there's so much development happening in that area," she said.

Legislation regarding the conditional use designations is required by city planning codes for parking lots to be within areas zoned for the downtown commercial district, Bradley said.

The parking lot location at Bishop Lindsey Avenue and Main Street is where Centennial Bank had announced it held an option with the city to build a downtown headquarters, but it decided against going forward late last year. The new parking lot won't take up the entire available property on that corner, Bradley said.

"There is still about 11,000 square feet on the lot on the corner that will be available for development," Bradley said.

The price tag on Argenta Plaza is "not to exceed $4 million," according to the legislation. The fee for Alessi Keyes to manage the plaza's construction is included in that cost, Bradley said.

The resolution to appropriate money now for the plaza will allow the city to contract with Alessi Keyes and order in advance the first piece of equipment -- an underground system to power the planned plaza fountains -- to avoid any construction delay, Bradley said.

The specialty equipment will take 12 to 14 weeks to arrive after it's ordered, and it will be installed before the rest of the plaza is built, Bradley said.

Metro on 05/10/2018