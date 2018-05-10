Northwest Arkansas Naturals homestand

At Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

ON THE AIR KYNG-AM 1590

Series Schedule

TODAY vs. Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Tulsa, 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

MONDAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. Arkansas 11:05 a.m.

THURSDAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

This Week's Promotions

TODAY It's Thirsty Thursday with $1 small Coke fountain drinks and mozzarella sticks, along with $2 peanuts and 16-ounce Pabst Blue Ribbon draft beer.

FRIDAY It's Faith and Family Night with a pre-game concert by Christian recording artist Riley Clemmons, along with post-game fireworks.

SATURDAY The first 2,000 fans will receive a Mike Moustakas bobblehead, which highlights his career. ... Fans arriving early can enjoy half-price specials at the Bullpen Craft Beer Bar from 4:35-5:35 p.m. .. There will also be a free youth baseball clinic for kids age 6-12 from 2-4 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark.

SUNDAY The first 500 mothers in attendance will receive a special Mother's Day Naturals T-shirt. ... Kids 12 and younger receive a voucher for a free hot dog, animal crackers, Swedish Fish and small soda as they enter the gates and can also run the bases following the game.

MONDAY Ozark Electric customers can receive $5 dugout premium tickets but must show proof of being an Ozarks electric customer at the box office. ... Hot dogs are $1.

TUESDAY Brats are $1 and Arvest Bank customers can enjoy $5 dugout premium tickets but must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the box office.

WEDNESDAY It will be the third of four Education Days at Arvest Ballpark as students, teachers and chaperones are offered discounted tickets.

THURSDAY It's Thirsty Thursday with $1 small Coke fountain drinks and mozzarella sticks, along with $2 peanuts and 16-ounce Pabst Blue Ribbon draft beer.

SHORT HOPS The Naturals have won five of their last eight games coming into this eight-game homestand but are still in last place in the Texas League North Division with a 12-19 record, 6.5 games behind first-place Springfield. ... The Naturals have hit the fewest home runs of any team in the league with 13 but are second in stolen bases (44) only two behind Corpus Christi. ... Pitcher Glenn Sparkman had a streak of 30 consecutive innings without a walk snapped Tuesday, but has now issued just one walk in 33.2 inning. Infielder Erick Mejia broke out of a recent slump and has gone 10-for-21 in his last five games. ... Shortstop Nicky Lopez has also been red-hot lately, hitting .405 (17-of-42) in his last 10 games w/ 2 homers, 5 RBIS and 7 runs scored. Left-hander Foster Griffin (2-3 3.72 ERA) and right-hander Zach Lovvorn (0-2 4.94 ERA) are scheduled to start on the mound for the Naturals on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Ticket Packages

• Home plate/Super Premium: $14

• Dugout Super Premium: $13

• Dugout Premium: $11

• Reserved: $9

• Grass Berm: $8

*Individual tickets $1 off when purchased in advance of game day.

