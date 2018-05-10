Not only does Cole belong, he is at top

FAYETTEVILLE -- Eric Cole wasn't sure he belonged at the heights of major college baseball when he signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks as a 5-10, 165-pound outfielder from Southlake, Texas, in 2015.

Now late in his third season with the Razorbacks, the versatile switch hitter has buried that anxiety as surely as he can bury a fat fastball over the right-field wall at Baum Stadium.

Cole is a proven commodity on the nation’s No. 6 team, which leads the SEC West by a game with two weekends left in the regular season. The right fielder, who has added 30 pounds his three seasons, hits for average and power, is a solid base runner and a plus defender for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Cole has no errors in 176 career chances, and his consistency at the top spots in the batting order has been a luxury for Coach Dave Van Horn and the Hogs.

“It’s all been a process,” Cole said of his rise from a .265 hitter as a freshman to .335 this year. “It’s really a confidence thing, too. Being one of those guys who didn’t have a big background in recruiting, it’s kind of hard to get your confidence.

“I didn’t really know if I belonged or anything. It’s all been a process, and thankfully it’s worked out in the long run for me and this team. It’s really cool being here.”

Cole was “discovered” by then-Arkansas assistant Tony Vitello, who is now in his first year as head coach at Tennessee.

“I was probably 165 pounds going into my senior year,” Cole said. “I could hit a little and play defense a little and I could run, but I wasn’t a big recruit or anything.”

Cole hit .419 with 13 triples and 35 RBI as a high school junior. In half a season as a senior, he hit .395 with 2 home runs, 2 triples and 20 RBI. He was the No. 95 prospect in Texas as a senior.

“Coach Vitello, I think, was the first person who offered me,” Cole said. “I guess he saw something in me that nobody else really saw. I’m thankful for Vitello, and I tell him that all the time.”

His anxiety about being a quality college player lasted less than a game. He started in right field in the season opener as a freshman and went 2 for 5 with 2 runs scored in a 6-1 victory over Central Michigan.

“Opening day when I was leading off, it was kind of like, ‘OK, I guess I am here for a reason,’ ” Cole said. “It’s been a cool process and I’ve just kind of gone along for the ride. It’s been fun.”

The mild-mannered Cole will enter the final home weekend of the regular season with a .335 batting average, 12 home runs, 38 RBI and a .584 slugging percentage.

“You look at his numbers and what he did in high school in a big classification in the Metroplex area, and you knew he was going to be a top-of-the-order hitter,” Van Horn said. “I didn’t know he was going to get as big and strong as he has. I didn’t expect him to hit for power.

“I figured he’d hit three or four [home runs] a year, maybe hit 20 doubles and steal some bases. Once he got here, you realize he’s an OK base stealer, but he’s a better hitter for a younger player.”

Cole fought through health issues with his back from previous seasons and has been a key cog for the Razorbacks as they near the postseason.

“He’s stayed healthy all year, and he’s put together a great year,” Van Horn said. “There’s a lot of interest in him now professionally.”

Asked whether he had to worry about Cole being drafted and signing a professional contract after the season, Van Horn said: “Oh no, I don’t worry about him. He’s gone.”

Van Horn recently moved Cole from the No. 2 spot in the order, where he had batted in 37 games, to leadoff, which is not the ordinary slot for a guy leading a team with 12 home runs. But for these Razorbacks, Cole can set the table with patience at the top of the order, drive in runs if the bottom of the order reaches base or open a game with pop.

“It’s been great,” Van Horn said of Cole at leadoff, a spot he held during large portions of his freshman and sophomore seasons. “He can start the game off with a double or a home run, but he’s got a pretty good eye. He’s kind of a feared hitter. After that he can be an RBI guy, a guy in the order that can get on base. He’s comfortable there.”

Cole has an understated, low-key delivery in interviews but a high impact on the field.

“Eric’s been really consistent,” Hogs catcher Grant Koch said. “He’s a guy you can count on to get a big hit or be a rally starter, too.”

Senior second baseman Carson Shaddy lauded Cole’s leadership.

“Everybody looks up to him,” Shaddy said. “He’s got a lot of respect from us. He’s putting together a great season. He’s a great outfielder and a great teammate.”

Junior ace Blaine Knight described Cole’s year as really, really good.

“A few weeks back he was struggling a little bit, but you’re going to run into that,” Knight said. “It’s a long season. But he’s done really well. He bounced back. He’s swinging it really good.”