O-line target Triston Miller recaps OV to Arkansas

Arkansas offensive line target Triston Miller talked about the highlights of his recent official visit to Fayetteville and what's next in his recruitment on the Recruiting Thursday radio show.

Miller, 6-6, 274 of Charlotte, N.C., Country Day made the trip to Arkansas with his parents. Despite having a loaded list of scholarship offers, he decided to make his first official visit to check out the Hogs during the April 20-22 weekend.

He has offers from Arkansas, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Purdue, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Duke, East Carolina, Marshall and others.

Spending time with Coach Chad Morris and offensive line coach Dustin Fry:

"It was really fun. They were really easy to talk to and they were straight-up with me about everything that would be going on during the process and you can tell they're really genuine about like what they were talking to me about."

Where Arkansas stands with you now:

"They're still very high. They're right at the top of my list with a few other schools."