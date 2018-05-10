Home / Latest News /
Panel recommends upholding disciplinary action against Arkansas midwife whose client refused vaginal exam
By Andy Davis
A committee of the state Board of Health on Thursday recommended upholding disciplinary action against a licensed lay midwife whose client refused a vaginal exam during an assessment by the state Department of Health.
The three-member committee agreed with the department that, by delivering her client’s baby in November, Mary Alexander of Little Rock violated a requirement that her clients receive two assessments meant to determine whether a woman can safely give birth at home.
The Health Department began requiring vaginal exams in October as part of the assessments it performs at county health units. Alexander, who is chairman of the state’s Midwifery Advisory Board, argued that the exams are unnecessary.
After finding her in violation, the department directed Alexander to complete a plan of improvement that includes ensuring that her next five clients receive risk assessments.
The committee’s recommendation will go to the full Board of Health, which meets July 26.
