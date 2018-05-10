Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 10, 2018, 8:50 a.m.

Police investigating homicide at central Arkansas hotel

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Authorities said Tuesday that they are investigating a homicide at a Conway hotel.

The killing happened at the Days Inn on Oak Street, according to a statement from the Conway Police Department.

The victim has not been identified.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

It is the third slaying reported in Conway this year.

TravisBickle says... May 10, 2018 at 8:46 a.m.

Keep it classy, Conway!

Arkansas Online