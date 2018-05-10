Police name 18-year-old wounded in Little Rock shooting

Police in Little Rock have identified the 18-year-old who was injured in gunfire Wednesday night, one of three reported shootings in less than 24 hours.

Officers were called shortly before 8 p.m. to the intersection of South Elm and West 17th streets, where they found Rondarius Bradley of Little Rock suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

At the scene, police spoke with witnesses who said they were walking earlier when a person in a green Honda rolled down the window and fired off one shot. The vehicle then fled reportedly fled north on Pine Street.

Bradley was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, the report states. Police noted he refused to provide a statement about the shooting and did not want to press charges.

Authorities have named no suspects in connection with the shooting, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Three other people were wounded and one was killed in two other shootings reported at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday in Little Rock.