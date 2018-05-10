North Little Rock auto shop owner robbed of $16,000, police say

A North Little Rock auto shop owner was robbed of $16,000 by three men who threatened and followed him, he told police.

Officers were called about 6 p.m. Tuesday to Sebastian Tire Shop, 1600 E. Broadway, where the owner said he had been robbed about 9 a.m. Sunday, according to a report.

Two well-dressed males had entered the business, told him they know where he lives and demanded a payment of $40,000, threatening to kill him and his family if he did not pay, the report states.

The owner reportedly told the pair he did not have that much money, and they said they would return to pick up the cash later in the day. The two got into a black newer-model SUV with a yellow and black license plate that was being driven by a third male, authorities said.

The trio came back to the shop about 7 p.m., according to the report. The owner said he gave the men $16,000, and they left in the same SUV.

On Tuesday, the owner said, he was driving on Interstate 40 around Conway about 5:30 p.m. when he saw the same three people staring at him from a gray newer-model Honda passenger car as they drove, leading him to believe he was being followed.

One of the robbers was described as a black male with short black dreadlocks, a beard, a tattoo of "Ricky" on his arm and one eye missing. The owner said all three looked to be in their late 20s, were of average height and weight, spoke fluent Spanish with a "New York" accent and wore expensive clothing.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.