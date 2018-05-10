Home / Latest News /
North Little Rock home shot at 5 times while 2 children inside, residents tell police
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 3:50 p.m.
At least five shots were fired into a North Little Rock home with two children inside early Tuesday, authorities said.
Officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of East 2nd Street shortly after 2:20 a.m. and found bullet holes on the house's exterior and roof, according to a report from the city's Police Department.
Residents told authorities that they were watching television in the living room when they heard gunfire coming from the road in front of their house.
The pair said they heard five or six gunshots coming from two different guns.
A 15-year-old who was in the house said she heard one “really loud” shot while she was asleep in the back bedroom. Officers noted a 4-year-old boy was asleep in his room at the time of the gunfire.
No injuries were reported, and no suspects were named.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: North Little Rock home shot at 5 times while 2 children inside, residents tell police
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.