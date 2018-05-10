North Little Rock home shot at 5 times while 2 children inside, residents tell police

At least five shots were fired into a North Little Rock home with two children inside early Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of East 2nd Street shortly after 2:20 a.m. and found bullet holes on the house's exterior and roof, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Residents told authorities that they were watching television in the living room when they heard gunfire coming from the road in front of their house.

The pair said they heard five or six gunshots coming from two different guns.

A 15-year-old who was in the house said she heard one “really loud” shot while she was asleep in the back bedroom. Officers noted a 4-year-old boy was asleep in his room at the time of the gunfire.

No injuries were reported, and no suspects were named.