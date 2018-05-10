Home / Latest News /
Police: UALR student arrested after refusing to move out of dorm, pushing officers
This article was published today at 9:56 a.m.
A University of Arkansas at Little Rock student was arrested Tuesday after refusing to move out of a dorm and pushing responding officers, police said.
Tyre Wright, 26, of North Little Rock faces charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to a report from the campus Police Department.
An officer was called around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday to a residence hall in reference to an "irate student" who was "off of [his] medication."
Police said the student didn’t move out and refused medical treatment.
Wright at one point pushed officers while trying to leave UALR’s housing office, the report noted.
Wright's name did not appear in online records for the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday morning. He has a court appearance scheduled for June 19.
