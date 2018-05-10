Relationship with Chavis has Texas DE ready to visit Hogs

Defensive end Gilbert Ibeneme is well aquatinted with Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis and the relationship helps his interest in the Hogs after receiving an offer this week.

Ibeneme, 6-3, 255 pounds of Pearland, Texas, received his first scholarship offer from Chavis and Texas A&M in January of 2017.

“It’s a great school to play at, with a great conference,” said Ibeneme of Arkansas.

Chavis and safeties coach Ron Cooper along with Coach Chad Morris told him of the offer on Monday.

“They said we’re fired up about you and we’d love to see that Arkansas logo run along your chest, then we FaceTimed Coach Morris,” he said.

The Austin American-Statesman rates Ibeneme the No. 35 prospect in Texas despite suffering an MCL and meniscus injury in September of last year and having surgery in October.

Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech, Virginia are just some of his other offers. Ibeneme feels comfortable with Chavis and likes his ability to produce NFL draft picks.

“He’s a chill laid back back that seems to know what he’s doing with the program and the fact that he’s put so many in the league, makes what I’m saying make sense,” Ibeneme said.

He’s planning to make an official visit to Fayetteville this summer. He also has other schools on his mind to visit.

“Texas Tech, Virginia and a couple other,” Ibeneme said