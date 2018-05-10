Rollover crash kills 37-year-old Arkansas man

A man was killed in a rollover crash Monday night on a northeast Arkansas road, authorities said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened shortly after 10:10 p.m. on Greene County Road 326 east of County Road 308, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report.

Jonathon Hicks, 37, of Jonesboro lost control of a 1996 Toyota on a curve, causing the vehicle to hit an embankment and roll before coming to rest upright, the report said.

Metro on 05/10/2018