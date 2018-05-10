Rollover crash kills 37-year-old Arkansas man
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A man was killed in a rollover crash Monday night on a northeast Arkansas road, authorities said.
The single-vehicle wreck happened shortly after 10:10 p.m. on Greene County Road 326 east of County Road 308, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report.
Jonathon Hicks, 37, of Jonesboro lost control of a 1996 Toyota on a curve, causing the vehicle to hit an embankment and roll before coming to rest upright, the report said.
Metro on 05/10/2018
Print Headline: Rollover crash kills Jonesboro man, 37
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Rollover crash kills 37-year-old Arkansas man
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.