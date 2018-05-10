Sheriff's office: Arkansan arrested after seen handling packages containing nearly 50 pounds of pot

A Tuesday drug bust resulted in the arrest of an Arkansas man and netted nearly 50 pounds of marijuana, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Jefferson County sheriff's office, investigators with the Tri-County Drug Task Force set up surveillance in the 400 block of West 19th Avenue in Pine Bluff, where several suspicious packages were being delivered to an apparently abandoned residence.

Investigators saw Rudy Withers, 40, leaving a nearby home and handling the boxes, the release states. Authorities detained Withers and examined the packages, which were found to contain about 49 pounds of suspected marijuana, the sheriff's office said.

A search warrant was then executed on Withers' home, where investigators seized more marijuana along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Withers was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was being held at the Jefferson County jail as of Thursday afternoon, records show, and no bail had been set.

The Tri-County Drug Task Force investigates the trafficking of narcotics in Jefferson, Arkansas and Lincoln counties, according to the release.