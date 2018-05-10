Sought Cohen's Trump insight, companies say

WASHINGTON -- Already under investigation for a payment to a porn star, a longtime personal attorney for President Donald Trump is facing intensifying legal and ethical scrutiny for selling his experience and views at a hefty price to companies that sought insight into the new president last year.

One company, the pharmaceutical giant Novartis, acknowledged Wednesday that it paid Michael Cohen $1.2 million for services, though they ended after a single meeting. Others, including some with major regulatory matters before the administration, acknowledged payments totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars over at least several months.

The corporate ties stirred up concerns about whether Cohen was peddling his influence and profiting from his relationship with the president. They also raised questions about whether Trump knew about the arrangement.

Cohen's corporate ties were first revealed in a report released by an attorney for pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels. The report alleged that Cohen used a company he established weeks before the 2016 election to receive the payments from a variety of businesses -- including $500,000 from one associated with a Russian billionaire. Financial documents reviewed by The Associated Press appear to back up much of attorney Michael Avenatti's report.

Cohen's lawyers said late Wednesday that much of the information released by Avenatti was "completely inaccurate." They told a New York judge that Avenatti made statements "in an apparent attempt to prejudice and discredit Mr. Cohen" as Avenatti seeks to intervene in a civil case Cohen brought stemming from April 9 raids on his home and office. The raids were carried out by federal agents looking for evidence in a criminal probe.

The lawyers wrote that some of the information Avenatti published Tuesday did appear to come from Cohen's actual bank records.

Avenatti responded on Twitter, saying the attorneys "fail to address, let alone contradict, 99% of the statements in what we released. Among other things, they effectively concede the receipt of the $500,000 from those with Russian ties."

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first year]

Three companies confirmed the payments, including Novartis and AT&T, with both saying Cohen's Essential Consultants was hired to help them understand the new president during the early days of the Trump administration. Novartis said in a statement that it paid Cohen $100,000 a month for a yearlong contract, thinking the longtime New York legal "fixer" could advise on health care matters. After a single meeting, the company decided "not to engage further," it said.

Some of the companies that engaged Cohen also had contact with Trump personally. AT&T Chief Executive Officer Randall Stephenson met with Trump during the transition and has visited the White House as the company has sought approval to absorb Time Warner. The current CEO of Novartis, Vas Narasimhan, attended a dinner with Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this year, though the company stressed that the agreement with Cohen's company predated the CEO's time at the company and that he was not involved with the deal.

Some of the dealings have caught the attention of the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. A spokesman for Novartis said the company was contacted in November by Robert Mueller's office regarding the company's agreement with Essential Consultants, which expired this year.

AT&T also said it was contacted last year by Mueller's office "regarding Michael Cohen." The company said it "cooperated fully, providing all information requested in November and December of 2017." AT&T added that its consulting contract with Cohen expired at the end of the year and that it has received no questions since.

Cohen also used the company to provide a $130,000 payment to Daniels just before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with the president. Cohen is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York but has not been charged.

The Treasury Department's Office of the Inspector General said Wednesday that it was investigating how allegations about Cohen's banking records became public, a response to the report released by Avenatti.

Inspector general counsel Rich Delmar said the agency's actions stem from its authority as the federal agency that analyzes banking records for potential illegal activity. Under the Bank Secrecy Act, financial institutions must monitor their customers' activities and report suspicious transactions to the government. But that information is supposed to remain confidential.

Avenatti, who has not disclosed where he got his information or released any documents, declined to comment on the probe. But he has called on Cohen and Trump to release their banking records and has urged the Treasury Department to release a so-called suspicious activities report on Essential Consultants.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin, Richard Lardner, Jake Pearson and Bernard Condon of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/10/2018