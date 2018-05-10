Ecclesia wins regional tourney opener
Ecclesia College opened play in the Central Regional Tournament in Branson with a 5-4 win Wednesday against Central Baptist College.
The No. 3 seed Royals (34-16) were out-hit in the game 11-8 but gutted out the win.
Senior right-hander Madison Bates went the distance for Ecclesia, allowing 11 hits and just one earned run to earn the win. Jose Delmar took the loss for CBC.
J.T. Stalnaker homered for Ecclesia College and Jeremy Green was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Sports on 05/10/2018
Print Headline: Sports Briefs
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Sports Briefs
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.