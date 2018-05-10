Sports Briefs

Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 10, 2018

Ecclesia wins regional tourney opener

Ecclesia College opened play in the Central Regional Tournament in Branson with a 5-4 win Wednesday against Central Baptist College.

The No. 3 seed Royals (34-16) were out-hit in the game 11-8 but gutted out the win.

Senior right-hander Madison Bates went the distance for Ecclesia, allowing 11 hits and just one earned run to earn the win. Jose Delmar took the loss for CBC.

J.T. Stalnaker homered for Ecclesia College and Jeremy Green was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

