State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER -- -- -- --

CLEAR Good Good Good Good

CONWAY Good Excellent Good Fair

GREERS FERRY Good Good Excellent Good

HARRIS BRAKE Good -- -- Fair

MAUMELLE Excellent Good Excellent Good

NORRELL Good Excellent Good Poor

OVERCUP Good Poor Good Good

LAKE PECKERWOOD -- -- -- --

PICKTHORNE -- -- Fair Fair

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Good Good Good

SUNSET Good Fair -- Good

VALENCIA -- -- Excellent --

WILLASTEIN Fair Excellent -- --

WINONA Good Good Excellent Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Good Good Good Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) Good Good Good Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --

BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Good Fair Good

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Good -- Good --

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Good caddis and March Brown hatches are taking place on the middle and lower sections of the river. For fly fishing, soft hackles, hare's ear, caddis pupa, pheasant tails, sowbugs and streamers are working well. Hot pink and cotton candy-colored bodies on gold heads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS -- -- -- --

NORFORK Excellent -- -- --

WHITE RIVER From Wildcat Shoals to the top of Buffalo Shoals, White River anglers caught scores of fish every day this week. Blue/silver, ¼-ounce buoyant spoons were very effective, followed closely by the tri-olive Zig Jig when water levels were in the two-generator level. Anglers also caught 12- to 14-inch rainbow trout on PowerBait and corn, as well as a river rig. Brown trout fishing is slow.

NORFORK TAILWATER Fishing has been good amid caddis hatches. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning. Dry Run Creek is fishing better. The hot flies have been sowbugs (size 14), Y2Ks (size 12) and various colored San Juan worms (worm brown, red, hot fluorescent pink and cerise size 10).

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL -- -- -- --

WHITE OAK -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Good Good Good Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Most trout are being caught between Spider Creek, Parker Bottoms and the Arkansas 62 bridge on various quarter-ounce spoons and various PowerBaits fished with light terminal tackle. A few walleye are being caught between Beaver town and Holiday Island pulling various Rapalas and Berkley hard baits in depths of 6-10 feet. Jigging with live minnows has also produced some walleye. A few white bass have been caught, but finding schools has been challenging. Crappie are biting live minnows under a slip bobber over structure.

FAYETTEVILLE Fair -- -- Good

SEQUOYAH Good Good Good Good

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN Good Fair Good Excellent

SPRING RIVER The hot flies have been olive woolly buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA -- -- -- --

MILLWOOD Good -- Good Good

GREESON Good -- -- Excellent

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Good Poor Poor Good

BAILEY -- -- -- --

CATHERINE -- -- -- --

DARDANELLE Good -- Good Good

DEGRAY Excellent -- -- Fair

HAMILTON -- -- -- --

NIMROD Good Good Good Excellent

OUACHITA Good Excellent Excellent Excellent

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Trout are present in the tailrace and are feeding consistently as conditions have returned to normal. Bank fishermen are catching limits of fish using PowerBaits, waxworms and mealworms, redworms, and corn fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Spin fishermen casting small jigs, Super Dupers and silver/white Little Cleos are catching limits of trout during periods of current or slack water. Fly fishermen are having success with Trout Magnets in white or pink, micro-jigs in black, or San Juan worms in red or hot pink with a strike indicator. The walleye spawn is over but a number of fish remain in the tailrace feeding on shad. The majority of fish are caught by trolling shallow-running stick baits that imitate small minnows or crawfish. Carolina rigs tipped with nightcrawlers have taken the largest fish at night. White bass are making a run toward the dam, with numbers being taken from the bank by fishermen casting flukes and Rapala jerkbaits in a black/silver combination. Crappie are finishing their spawning run and are still being caught on small jigs and live minnows around rock structure and sandbars close to the main river channel.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

BEAR CREEK Good -- Good Good

CANE CREEK -- -- -- --

CHICOT Good Good Good Good

MONTICELLO Excellent -- -- Excellent

Sports on 05/10/2018