SOFTBALL

Arkansas gets past Kentucky

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (38-14) fought off a seventh-inning rally by Kentucky (31-19) to beat the Wildcats 3-1 in Columbia, Mo., and earn its first SEC Tournament victory since 2001.

Kentucky had runners on first and third base with two outs in the seventh inning when shortstop Katie Reed got caught in a rundown between first and second to end the game.

Freshman pitcher Mary Haff (25-6) pitched a complete game in her postseason debut, striking out five batters and allowing one run -- a solo home run by Kentucky's Lauren Johnson in the second inning.

Arkansas took the lead in the third after a series of defensive errors by Kentucky. Freshman Hannah McEwen led off the inning with a single to left field, then Autumn Buczek reached on a fielder's choice. On the next play, an errant throw to second base for a force out rolled to the wall, allowing McEwen to score and advancing Buczek to third. Buczek then scored on a wild pitch to put the Razorbacks ahead 2-1. Pinch runner Carley Haizlip scored on a throwing error in the sixth inning for Arkansas' third run.

Arkansas, the tournament's No. 7 seed, will face No. 2 seed Georgia in today's second game of the tournament at 1:30 p.m. Central on the SEC Network. It will be just the second meeting between the two schools in the SEC Tournament and the first since 2006.

Coaches rank SAU No. 8, honor 4

Southern Arkansas University begins its NCAA Division II Central Region run today ranked No. 8 nationally in the final National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll released Wednesday.

The Lady Muleriders (52-9) will host their second subregional in three years today as they welcome Augustana (41-13), Washburn (39-12) and Minnesota State-Mankato (33-17). Subregion winners meet in a best-of-three super regional, and super regional winners will play in the Division II World Series in Salem, Va.

Four Southern Arkansas players were named first-team All-Central Region selections by the NFCA. Senior outfielder Brooke Goad was named to the first team for the second time in her career, while senior Jill Roye was named the region's top designated player for the second consecutive season. Sophomore pitcher Victoria Taylor, the Great American Conference Pitcher of the Year, and sophomore third baseman Faith Otts earned their first regional honors.

GOLF

ATU women finish 3rd, HSU 4th at super regional

The Arkansas Tech University women and Henderson State University women shot the two lowest rounds as a team Wednesday to finish third and fourth, respectively, at the NCAA Division II Central Super Regional in St. Charles, Mo. Both teams have advanced to the Division II National Championship, which will be played at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston on May 16-19.

Arkansas Tech shot a 6-over 294 as a team to finish with a 902 total, the second-lowest 54-hole tournament score in program history. Henderson State shot a 7-over 295 and finished at 904. Augustana (890) won the team title, with Lindenwood (900) finishing second and Northeastern (Okla.) State (905) rounding out the top five.

Junior Peerada Piddon shot the low round of the tournament Wednesday, firing a 4-under 68 to finish tied for second individually with a 3-over 219 total. Helle Leed of Southern Arkansas University, who played as an individual, also finished with a 219 total after shooting a 3-over 75 on Wednesday. Leed will also play as an individual in the national championship tournament in Houston. Henderson State's Sarah Wright and Allison Davis both shot 2-over 74 on Wednesday. Davis finished tied for 14th place and Wright finished in a tie for 19th.

ATU men finish 4th in super regional

The Arkansas Tech men shot a 1-over 289 team total Wednesday to finish tied for fourth place Wednesday in the NCAA Division II Central/Midwest Region Championship in Findlay, Ohio.

The Wonder Boys shot the second-lowest team score of the day to tie with Southeastern Oklahoma State and advance to the Division II National Championship, which will be May 21-25 in Muscle Shoals, Ala. Harding, which started the day tied for third place, shot a 10-over 298 and finished in seventh place with an 877 total, while Henderson State shot an 11-over 299 and finished in eighth place at 884. Indianapolis won the team title with an 864 total, followed by Tiffin (868) and Missouri-St. Louis (872).

Austin Gean shot a 3-under 69 Wednesday for Arkansas Tech to finish in fifth place individually with a 2-under 214 total. Harding's Juan Louis Sanchez Perez shot a 1-under 71 in his final round and finished tied for sixth place at 1-under 215.

BASEBALL

UCA throttles UAPB

The University of Central Arkansas had as many hits as it did runs Wednesday in a 25-5 victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in Conway.

Hunter Strong was 3 for 3 with 3 runs scored and 7 RBI to lead the Bears (30-18), while Colby LeBlanc was 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored and Paul Rouse was 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI. Kacy Higgins was 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored for the Golden Lions (20-23), while JP Soriano and Nick Kreutzer were both 2 for 4.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 05/10/2018