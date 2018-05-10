Style: Film on Little Rock organizer screening this weekend

Wade Rathke arrived in Little Rock in 1970 and started knocking on doors.

His aim was to organize the poor, to help them obtain basic items like clothing, furniture and emergency room services. By the time the organization folded in 2010, in the wake of financial scandal, attacks by presidential candidate John MacCain and a dubious video “expose” by a right-wing provocateur, it had more than 1,000 neighborhood chapters in more than 100 cities in the U.S. as well as Mexico, Canada, Argentina and Peru. Rathke is the subject of Nick Taylor’s The Organizer, which is screening Saturday in Little Rock (admission is free, naturally). So Dan Lybarger interviewed Rathke for the occasion, while Philip Martin reviewed the film.

But, in a slow week for new releases, more people will see Melissa McCarthy’s latest comedy, Life of the Party, a quasi-remake of the 1982 Rodney Dangerfield film Back to School. (If you believe that only mediocre movies should be remade because it’s too difficult to improve on classics, then LOTP at least has that going for it.) Lybarger steps up to that one, while Philip Martin muses on the movies of 1968, many of which he actually saw when they came out. And Karen Martin takes on the very latest in home video product.

All in Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.