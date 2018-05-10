Home /
Taco eatery from The Root Cafe owners 'coming soon'
This article was published today at 2:08 p.m.
There is now a sign out front of the former Piano Kraft space, 1220 S. Main St., Little Rock, advising passers-by that Dos Rocas Beer and Tacos is "coming soon" -- possibly as early as some time this summer.
It's from Jack and Corri Bristow Sundell, the people who run The Root Cafe, who describe it as a "farm to table restaurant featuring homemade Latin American street food (tacos, empanadas, pupusas) made with fresh, locally farmed ingredients," as well as a "community bar" featuring craft beer and house-made margaritas. And a pool table.
The space was once the party room for Juanita's, so there are still some relics on the site from that era, including, we're told, a poured-concrete bar. There is now a website -- dosrocasbeerandtacos.com, which lists hours and phone number as TBD, but the food photos sure look pretty -- and a Facebook page, facebook.com/dosrocasbeerandtacos.
