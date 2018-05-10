Little Rock high school teacher held in child sex-abuse case

A Little Rock high school teacher was arrested Tuesday night on charges stemming from years-long sexual abuse of two children that took place decades ago, police said.

Donald Moore, a Hall High School teacher and Jacksonville resident, was taken into custody about 6:30 p.m., according to a report.

Moore, 56, is accused of raping and sexually abusing one victim from 1985 to 1996, when the individual was 4 to 15 years old. The report said the other victim was raped and sexually abused between 1991 and 2004, when the child was 4 to 17 years old.

The Little Rock School District said in a statement that Moore has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

"We have no reason to believe this matter involves any of our students; however, we will cooperate with authorities as the investigation continues," the district said.

District spokesman Pamela Smith said Moore had been a teacher at Hall High School for nearly two years.

He was being held Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $250,000 bond at the Pulaski County jail, records showed. He faces 14 counts of rape, two counts of incest and one count of sexual indecency with a child.

