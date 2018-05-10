10 THINGS TO DO IN ARKANSAS THIS WEEKEND: Symphony Orchestra, Mini Maker Faire, 2nd Friday Art Night and more

1 ARCHAEOLOGY

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and Associate Conductor Geoffrey Robson will play John Williams' musical score as Stephen Spielberg's first Indiana Jones action film screens above them for Raiders of the Lost Ark: In Concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $15-$65, free for K-12 students to the Sunday matinee with a paying adult. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 100, or visit arkansassymphony.org.

2 ARKANSIANA

Living history performances, craft demonstrations and hands-on activities are just the tip of what life was like during Arkansas' Territorial era, as exemplified at the Historic Arkansas Museum's 45th annual Territorial Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock. Activities also include pioneer games, rag rug weaving, balloon art, cooking demonstrations, blacksmithing demonstrations with master bladesmith Lin Rhea, free Loblolly ice cream and Diamond Bear root beer, animals from Heifer International, performances by the Arkansas Country Dance Society and music. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9351 or visit historicarkansas.org. See story on Page 4E.

3 'ALIVE AGAIN'

Longtime rock hit-makers Chicago will rock North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $50-$90. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

4 ADORATION

Also at the arena this weekend: Grammy-winning Christian singer Chris Tomlin heads up the bill for the touring "Worship Night in America," also featuring Kim Walker Smith of Jesus Culture, Matt Maher, Christine D'Clario, Tauren Wells and Pat Barrett, 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15-$89.75 ($129.75 VIP) plus service charges. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

5 AT HOME

Owners of some of Little Rock's oldest houses will open their doors for the 54th annual Quapaw Quarter Spring Tour of Homes, 1-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday; cost is $20. The Candlelight Dinner & Tour is 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday and tickets are $150. The Brunch & Tour is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday -- cost is $50. Call (501) 371-0075 or visit quapaw.com.

6 ADD A HAT

Justin Moore, is bringing his "Hell on a Highway Tour," with "special guest" Dylan Scott, to Little Rock with a show 7:30 p.m. Friday at First Security Amphitheater, Riverfront Park, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Tickets are $23 and $49.75 plus applicable convenience fees. The amphitheater box office opens at 5:30; the show goes on, rain or shine. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com. See story on Page 4E.

7 ACCOMPLISHMENT

Tinkerers, engineers, artists and crafters will show what they can do at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub's fourth annual Mini Maker Faire, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the North Shore Riverwalk, North Little Rock. The gathering includes racing, demonstrations, do-it-yourself science and technology, handmade crafts, music and workshops. Admission is free. Call (501) 907-6570 or visit northlittlerock.makerfaire.com.

• After the Mini Maker Faire: DeltaMade, highlighting local music and makers, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, also along the North Shore Riverwalk. The participating artists, musicians and vendors were born in or are currently living in Arkansas' Delta region. Attendees will encounter all-local art/craft/maker vendors, food trucks, Arkansas craft beer, music (performers include Dazz & Brie and Big Piph), performance art, independent businesses, and nonprofit booths. Admission is free. Visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/DeltaMadeFest.

8 ART NIGHT

Downtown Little Rock's monthly 2nd Friday Art Night is expanding, 5-8 p.m. Friday. In addition to receptions and open houses at downtown museums and galleries, the River Market and Main Street will open up to artists, performers and craftsmen. There will also be Trolley Tastings by Lost Forty. General admission is free. Call (501) 375-0121 or visit 2ndfridayartnight.org.

9 ARTWORK

An exhibit of recently discovered paintings by Cantrell Gallery's late founder, N. Scott, titled "... to be con't," opens with a reception, 6-8 p.m. Friday at the gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. The exhibit consists of artwork by Scott discovered in his former studio space during the gallery's 2017 remodeling. The exhibit will remain up through June 30. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday or by appointment. Admission to the reception and the gallery are free. Call (501) 224-1335 or visit cantrellgallery.com.

10 A STRING

Violinist Natasha Korsakova will solo in Philip Glass' Violin Concerto with the South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Kermit Poling, whose Symphony No. 1 will also be on the program, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium, 100 W. Eighth St., El Dorado. Two segments from Rodeo by Aaron Copland will raise the curtain. Tickets are $35 and $25. Call (870) 863-4547 or (870) 862-0521 or visit southarkansassymphony.org.

