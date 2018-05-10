This date in baseball

1909 Pitching for Winchester in the Blue Grass League, Fred Toney worked 17 no-hit innings before winning 1-0 over Lexington.

1934 Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees played five innings before removing himself from the game because of illness. By that time, he had 2 home runs, 2 doubles and 7 RBI against the Chicago White Sox.

1946 The Boston Red Sox won their 15th consecutive game, a 5-4 victory over New York in front of a Friday Ladies' Day crowd at Yankee Stadium of 64,183. Earl Johnson got the victory with four innings of scoreless relief. Joe DiMaggio's grand slam accounted for the Yankees' scoring.

1962 Minnesota's Lenny Green and Vic Power hit back-to-back home runs off Cleveland's Jim Perry to start the game. Cleveland came back to win 9-4.

1967 Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron hit an inside-the-park home run. It was the only one of his 755 home runs that did not clear the fence.

1970 Hoyt Wilhelm pitched his 1,000th major league game, but the Atlanta Braves lost 6-5 to the St. Louis Cardinals.

1981 Charlie Lea became the first French-born pitcher to throw a no-hitter as the Montreal Expos beat the San Francisco Giants 4-0 in the second game of a doubleheader.

1999 Nomar Garciaparra hit two grand slams and a two-run home run to become the first American League player with 10 RBI since 1975, leading the Boston Red Sox past the Seattle Mariners 12-4.

2008 Greg Maddux of the San Diego Padres became the ninth pitcher in big league history to win 350 games, allowing an unearned run over six innings in a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

2012 The Baltimore Orioles became the first American League team to open a game with three consecutive home runs, and Baltimore added two more long balls against Colby Lewis en route to a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers in a doubleheader opener. Ryan Flaherty, J.J. Hardy and Nick Markakis began the bottom of the first inning with home runs to give Baltimore a lead it would not relinquish. The previous team to homer in its first three at-bats was the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 9, 2007. Milwaukee was the third major league team to accomplish the feat, all from the National League.

2013 Two one-hitters with no other baserunners were pitched. Shelby Miller and Jon Lester each accomplished the feat. St. Louis Cardinals rookie Miller and Boston Red Sox left-hander Lester allowed just one hit and faced only 28 batters -- no walks, hit batsmen or errors -- in complete-game shutouts.

Today's birthdays JaCoby Jones, 26; Pierce Johnson, 27; Salvador Perez, 28.

