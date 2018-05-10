Toddler’s death jars agency

WICHITA, Kan. — Prosecutors filed first-degree murder charges Wednesday in a suspected child-abuse death against the mother and the woman’s boyfriend.

It was the latest case in the Wichita area involving young children who died after the Kansas welfare agency had received earlier reports that the children were being abused.

A day earlier, the head of Kansas Department of Children and Families acknowledged that the agency was not fulfilling its mission and announced more changes at the agency. Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel said in a news release that the agency will be “implementing corrective action plans.”

Her announcement came after court records showed that relatives of 2-year-old Anthony Bunn reported concerns to the agency before the Wichita toddler was found unresponsive Friday at his home with severe head and face injuries. He died Sunday at a hospital.

His mother, Elizabeth Wool-heater, 22, and her 25-year-old boyfriend, Lucas Diel, were charged Wednesday after a first court appearance via video feed from jail. They are being held with bail for each set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 23.

The child-welfare agency in Kansas has been under fire since a 3-year-old Wichita boy was found encased in concrete after his relatives repeatedly reported abuse to the state and police. And relatives of a 5-year-old who disappeared in February in Wichita also say they called the state to report suspected abuse.

The welfare agency earlier this week promoted an administrator, Thomas Buell, to serve as the Wichita regional director. It also recently fired two staff members and said “several other matters” are pending.