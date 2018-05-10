Top DB enjoys relationship with Smith, recalls great vibe from earlier visit

Highly recruited cornerback Woodi Washington visited Arkansas earlier this year, and cornerbacks coach Mark Smith is working hard on getting him back to Fayetteville.

“We have a great relationship, he text or calls me just about every week,” Washington said. “He wants me bad and can’t wait until I come back down for a visit.”

Washington, 5-11, 175 of Murfreesboro, (Tenn.) Oakland, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and others. Smith visited his school on Wednesday.

He along with seven other prospects from the Volunteer State visited the Hogs on Feb.25. Washington said he and the others were treated well on the trip.

“Just the way they do things and how much love they show their recruits,” Washinton said. “Just talking to you the whole time you’re there and telling you how much they need you.”

Washington recorded 41 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 5 interceptions and 3 pass breakups as a junior. He also had 21 receptions for 437 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 13-1 Patriots that made to the Class 6A state semi-finals.

ESPN rates Washington a 4-star prospect and the No. 29 cornerback in the nation. He received an invite to the prestigious The Opening summer event being held at The Star, the headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys on June 30-July 4 on Wednesday evening. He’ll be able to compete with 162 of the best prospects in the nation.

“It’s all God just giving me the opportunity to go out and perform on a high stage like that,” Washington said. “It’s an honor to be invited to it.”