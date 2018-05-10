Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:14 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Trump to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Singapore

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:51 a.m.

this-combination-of-two-file-photos-shows-us-president-donald-trump-left-speaking-during-a-roundtable-discussion-on-tax-cuts-in-cleveland-ohio-may-5-2018-and-north-korean-leader-kim-jong-un-right-talking-with-south-korean-president-moon-jae-in-in-panmunjom-south-korea-april-27-2018-with-just-weeks-to-go-before-president-trump-and-north-korean-leader-kim-are-expected-to-hold-their-first-ever-summit-pyongyang-on-sunday-may-6-2018-criticized-what-it-called-misleading-claims-that-trumps-policy-of-maximum-political-pressure-and-sanctions-are-what-drove-the-north-to-the-negotiating-table-ap-photomanuel-balce-ceneta-korea-summit-press-pool-via-ap-file

This combination of two file photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaking during a roundtable discussion on tax cuts in Cleveland, Ohio, May 5, 2018 and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, talking with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Panmunjom, South Korea, April 27, 2018. With just weeks to go before President Trump and North Korean leader Kim are expected to hold their first-ever summit, Pyongyang on Sunday, May 6, 2018, criticized what it called "misleading" claims that Trump's policy of maximum political pressure and sanctions are what drove the North to the negotiating table. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)


WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.

The president tweeted, "We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!"

Trump is providing details for the first time about the history-making meeting between a sitting American president and the leader of North Korea over denuclearization.

He'd said he favored holding the meeting at the Demilitarized Zone, the heavily fortified border separating the Koreas. But the island nation was favored by most of his advisers.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang twice to meet with Kim in recent months, in a precursor to the Trump-Kim meeting. Pompeo returned overnight with three captive Americans during his most recent trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Trump to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Singapore

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

TimberTopper says... May 10, 2018 at 10:05 a.m.

Sure hope it goes better than I am expecting.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online