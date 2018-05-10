Trump tweets warning at media

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump threatened the media Wednesday morning, suggesting that he could pull the White House press credentials of reporters for unfavorable coverage of him and his administration.

"Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?" Trump wrote on Twitter.

In his tweet, Trump referred to a study that found 91 percent of network news stories about him are negative.

Shortly before, the news anchors on Fox & Friends on Fox News discussed a study by the Media Research Center citing that figure after evaluating the nightly newscasts on ABC, CBS and NBC between January and April.

There was also discussion on Fox & Friends about the tone of the coverage of Trump's announcement Tuesday that he is pulling the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Later Wednesday, the president of the White House Correspondents Association said in a statement that if Trump were to carry out his threat, it would be "an unconscionable assault on the First Amendment."

"Some may excuse the president's inflammatory rhetoric about the media, but just because the president does not like news coverage does not make it fake," said Margaret Talev, a White House reporter for Bloomberg. "A free press must be able to report on the good, the bad, the momentous and the mundane, without fear or favor."

Trump complains about the media often but rarely threatens government action. During the presidential campaign, he would sometimes bar reporters for certain media outlets from his rallies. As president, he suggested that he could take television networks' broadcast licenses -- though federal licenses go to individual stations, not networks -- and he proposed an audit of the post office system to target Amazon, linking the company to The Washington Post because both are owned by Jeff Bezos.

If Trump were to deny White House credentials now that he's president, it would be at odds with a pledge he made during a November 2015 interview with Time magazine.

Trump was asked: "Could you assure that even news outlets that you feel are being very unfair to you will continue to have their credentials at the White House if you're elected President?"

Trump responded: "Oh yeah, I would do that. It doesn't mean I'd be nice to them. I tend to do what I do. If people aren't treating me right, I don't treat them right."

Revoking media credentials could restrict the ability of news organizations to report from the White House grounds, to attend press briefings and to travel with Trump on Air Force One.

First Amendment advocates have been alarmed by his open suggestions about using his office to punish media that he deems antagonistic. The tactics have helped Trump with his political base, which views much reporting on the president with equal disdain.

In a tweet directed at Trump, Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, said "'Take away credentials?' These authoritarian impulses of yours are anti-American."

Trump's tweet was the second shot at the media in as many days from the White House. On Tuesday, Stephanie Grisham, communications director for Melania Trump, referred to the "opposition media" in a statement complaining about the focus of some of the coverage of the first lady's rollout of an initiative to support children.

Information for this article was contributed by Noah Bierman of Tribune News Service; and by staff members of The Washington Post.

A Section on 05/10/2018