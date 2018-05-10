Trump warns Iran not to restart nuclear work

President Donald Trump warned Iran of "very severe" consequences should the country restart nuclear activities that were halted as part of the 2015 accord that the U.S. president abandoned on Tuesday.

"I would advise Iran not to start their nuclear program," Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday. "I would advise them very strongly. If they do, there will be very severe consequences."

The 2015 agreement imposed restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in return for the lifting of most U.S. and international sanctions.

However, the deal came with time limits and did not address Iran's ballistic missile program or its support for militant groups across the region branded as terrorists by the West. Trump has repeatedly pointed to those omissions in referring to the accord as the "worst deal ever." Proponents of the deal have said those time limits were meant to encourage more discussion with Iran in the future that could eventually address other concerns.

Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. would exit the accord and reinstate financial sanctions on the country. The move was criticized by key allies, including France, Germany and the U.K., who are signatories to the accord and lobbied Trump in recent weeks to remain in it.

The European Union hopes to preserve the deal without the U.S. Germany, France and the U.K. all said they'd stick to their commitments. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said he wants to see them deliver.

"I don't trust these three countries either," Khamenei said on his website. "If you want to have a deal, we need practical guarantees otherwise they will do the same as the U.S. If they can't give definitive guarantees, it won't be possible to continue."

Khamenei chastised Trump on Wednesday over his decision to pull out of the deal.

"Last night, you heard the president of America making petty and mindless statements," Khamenei told a group of teachers in his Tehran office, according to the semiofficial news agency Fars. "There were perhaps more than 10 lies in his statements."

"He threatened both the system and the nation that 'I will do this and that,'" Khamenei said. "I say on behalf of the nation of Iran: 'Mr. Trump, you won't do a damn thing!'"

Reacting to reports that Trump wants to force "regime change" in Iran, Khamenei said, "wait for the day when Trump is dead, his corpse is fed on by snakes and insects, but the system of the Islamic Republic will still be standing."

Iranian officials involved in nuclear negotiations say the focus will now be on how European parties to the deal react to Trump's announcement.

Still, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made a point of stressing that Iran, at any time, could resume its nuclear program.

"If necessary, we can begin our industrial enrichment without any limitations," the Iranian leader said Wednesday. "Until implementation of this decision, we will wait for some weeks and will talk with our friends and allies and other signatories of the nuclear deal, who signed it and who will remain loyal to it. Everything depends on our national interests."

Earlier Wednesday, Iranian lawmakers, including a Shiite cleric, lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!" They also burned a piece of paper representing the nuclear deal and stomped on the ashes.

Later, dozens of hardliners set fire to a U.S. flag during a protest in front of the former U.S. Embassy and called for a retaliatory response.

While U.S. flag-burning is common in Iran and harsh criticism of America has been a staple of Iranian parliamentary politics for years, it was the first time political observers could remember anything being burned inside the parliament itself.

After the flag burning, parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said responsibility for saving the deal fell on the EU and other world powers still in the accord.

"The period is only a window in which the EU can prove if it has enough weight for settling international issues," he said.

Larijani also urged the country's nuclear agency to prepare for "resumption of all aspects of nuclear activities."

OTHER SIGNATORIES

It's not clear whether the EU and other signatories China and Russia will be able to ensure Iran receives the deal's promised economic benefits. The prospect of free access to international oil markets and accelerating flows of trade and investment were among the carrots that persuaded the Islamic Republic's leaders to sign up to an agreement capping its nuclear program.

Even before Trump's announcement Tuesday, Western businesses had been reluctant to take the plunge into a country still subject to multiple curbs imposed by Washington. The U.S. exit from the deal throws billions of dollars of planned European investments into disarray.

"The international reach of U.S. sanctions makes the U.S. the economic policeman of the planet, and that is not acceptable," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday in an interview on France Culture radio. He branded Trump's decision a "major mistake" and said he'll lobby Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin this week to grant exemptions for European firms.

Moments after Trump's decision Tuesday, Mnuchin told reporters that these Europe-Iran business agreements will be voided. "The existing licenses will be revoked," he said.

In Germany, the U.S. ambassador, Richard Grenell, said via Twitter that "German companies doing business in Iran should wind down operations immediately."

About 120 German companies operate in Iran with their own staff, and 10,000 German companies do business with Iran, according to the German-Iranian Chamber of Commerce.

"The deal is not dead," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, speaking on France's RTL radio. "There's an American withdrawal from the deal, but the deal is still there."

Federica Mogherini, the EU foreign policy chief, said the bloc will remain "committed to the continued full and effective implementation of the nuclear deal" as long as Iran abides by its end of the bargain. The U.N. nuclear watchdog agency has said Iran has not violated provisions of the accord.

Still, many Iranians are worried about what Trump's decision could mean for their country.

Trump's promise to introduce a host of new restrictions will test an Iranian economy already under strain. Iran's rial has hit record lows against the dollar in recent months, forcing Rouhani's government to impose currency controls. Protests that spread through several Iranian cities in December and January were linked to stagnation and rising costs of living, as the nuclear deal failed to deliver economic liftoff.

The EU has policy tools available that it's used in the past to protect companies from U.S. sanctions -- but they're often outweighed, in the eyes of executives, by the risk of losing access to the world's biggest economy.

"The EU has repeatedly stressed that the sanctions lifting has a positive impact on trade and economic relations with Iran," said an EU statement. "The EU stresses its commitment to ensuring that this can continue to be delivered."

Russia said late Tuesday that it was "deeply disappointed" by the U.S. decision to pull out of the deal, and ready to work with other parties to keep it alive. China urged all parties involved to continue efforts to implement the agreement.

Trump on Wednesday expressed pessimism that tensions between the U.S. and Iran would ease anytime soon.

"We'll see how we do with Iran, probably we won't do very well with them but that's OK, too," Trump said. "They've got to understand life because I don't think they do understand life. If you look at what's happening in the Middle East with Syria, with Yemen, with all the places they're involved -- it's bedlam and death."

Information for this article was contributed by Jennifer Epstein, Golnar Motevalli and Ladane Nasseri of Bloomberg News; by Thomas Erdbrink of The New York Times; by Nasser Karimi, Amir Vahdat and Jon Gambrell of The Associated Press; and by James McAuley of The Washington Post.

